T20 World Cup 2022: "Babar Azam will remain the captain and all the mistakes will be repeated" - Danish Kaneria on the aftermath of the tournament irrespective of the final result 

Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has commented on the team's future in the aftermath of the T20 World Cup 2022 final. The Men in Green rallied their way to the final from the brink of elimination and are on the lookout to win the T20 World Cup title for the second time.

While Pakistan sealed their spot in the final, it was not a smooth ride by any means. Babar Azam and Co. began their campaign with successive defeats at the hands of India and Zimbabwe.

However, a spirited display against South Africa, along with a little help on the final day of the group stage by the Netherlands, ensured Pakistan's place in the knockouts.

Noting that England are favorites to win the T20 World Cup 2022 over Pakistan, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

"I think England have the edge over Pakistan. The boys have played some exceptional cricket in the recent past to get to this stage. Even if Pakistan lose the final, it won't be a sad thing because people will say that the players played well to reach that stage. But, with that Babar Azam will remain the captain and all the mistakes will be repeated."

Fans and former cricketers were highly critical of Babar's captaincy in the initial stages of the tournament surrounding strategy and team selection. However, the ploy to introduce the likes of Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Wasim Jnr over Haider Ali and Asif Ali has worked wonders.

"If India's semi-final match against England took place before Pakistan's match against New Zealand, then what would have happened?" - Danish Kaneria

The former leg-spinner also hinted that Pakistan's win over New Zealand in the first semi-final might have played on Team India's mind during their contest against England.

The hopes for an India-Pakistan final were quashed following a thorough and impressive performance by England. Jos Buttler led his side to a historic 10-wicket win at the Adelaide Oval to make it to the T20 World Cup final for the third time.

BCCI @BCCI



We had a solid run till the semifinal & enjoyed a solid support from the fans.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvENG-SF2-T2…



#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG #TeamIndia put up a fight but it was England who won the match.We had a solid run till the semifinal & enjoyed a solid support from the fans.Scorecard #TeamIndia put up a fight but it was England who won the match. We had a solid run till the semifinal & enjoyed a solid support from the fans. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvENG-SF2-T2… #T20WorldCup | #INDvENG https://t.co/5qPAiu8LcL

Noting that Pakistan securing a place in the final beforehand put India under tremendous pressure, Kaneria said:

"If India's semi-final match against England took place before Pakistan's match against New Zealand, then what would have happened? The pressure builds up when you realise that Pakistan has already made it to the finals and are waiting. The pressure is there, especially because India and Pakistan rarely face each other."

Noting that the matchup in the finals will be between Pakistan's bowling unit and England's batting powerhouse, Kaneria said:

"Pakistan have the best bowling unit in the world, there is no doubt about it. But, England's batting unit is also quite strong. Their middle-order batters are not in good touch, especially Harry Brook, but they are still capable of turning the match around."

Pakistan will lock horns with England in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

Poll : 0 votes