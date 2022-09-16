T20 World Cup 2022: "He has got to mature a bit more" - Former England pacer Tim Bresnan on Hardik Pandya

Former England cricketer Tim Bresnan recently discussed how having a pace-bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya in the lineup enhances the overall balance of the team.

In his conversation with PTI, Bresnan mentioned that Pandya's role with the Indian team is physically very demanding, given that he needs to be involved in the game all the time.

While he acknowledged the flamboyant all-rounder's impressive performances, he suggested that the player needed some more maturity to be able to reach the top.

Bresnan explained:

"Definitely, a pace bowling all-rounder is quite crucial, it balances your team, it gives you two cricketers in one. It’s a tough position to play because you are always involved in the game, so it’s quite demanding physically. Fast bowling all-rounders are worth the weight in gold.

"Hardik Pandya is really good on the field as well, he’s a very good athlete. He’s got to mature a bit more, then he is going to be a top, top player."

Pandya has showcased tremendous form since returning from a back injury. He led Gujarat Titans (GT) to a championship triumph in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) and backed it up with impactful performances with both the bat and the ball in international cricket.

The 28-year-old has successfully carved a niche for himself in the Men in Blue's star-studded white-ball team. Pandya is expected to play a major role for Rohit Sharma and Co. at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

"He has got too much quality to be rusty" - Tim Bresnan on India's pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury, is set to make his return to action soon. Bresnan opined that the right-armer is a proven campaigner and backed him to do well at the T20 World Cup 2022.

The former cricketer further added that he doesn't expect Bumrah to be rusty even though he is coming back from an injury-enforced break.

Bresnan elaborated:

"He’s got genuine pace, he’s got too much quality to be rusty. He is too professional, I think he would be fine for the World Cup."

Bresnan opined that while India had an unsuccessful campaign at the Asia Cup, they could make a strong comeback at the forthcoming T20 World Cup. He picked Australia, England and New Zealand as his favorites, but also mentioned that the likes of India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka could pose a challenge to other teams.

On this, he said:

"You can’t discount India ever… But I think England, Australia and New Zealand probably are the three favorites. But India and Pakistan have the same chance and Sri Lanka have done really well in the Asia Cup, so you never know, whoever brings on the day."

India will lock horns with Australia in a three-match T20I series at home this month, starting on September 20 in Mohali.

