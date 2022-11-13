T20 World Cup 2022: " He has now created his own legacy" - Ben Stokes on England skipper after win over Pakistan in final

England all-rounder Ben Stokes heaped praise on skipper Jos Buttler, stating that he is tactically astute and leads by example. Stokes feels England are lucky to have Buttler as their captain as they beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the MCG on November 13.

Buttler had a scratchy start to his captaincy tenure as England failed to win a white-ball series in this year's home summer. However, the keeper-batter turned things around dramatically by leading England to their second T20 World Cup crown.

Speaking to Sky Sports after hitting a match-winning fifty, Stokes observed that Buttler has been quick to take control of the side since Eoin Morgan's retirement. He believes that Buttler has cemented his legacy by winning the trophy, as he said:

"When the great man stepped down, you look at how quickly Jos has managed to take control of the team and progress it from the legacy Morgs has left. Jos has now created his own legacy. He's a T20 World Cup-winning captain and he is incredible."

He added:

"It shouldn't be taken for granted how hard it can be to make tactical decisions under pressure and 95 per cent of his decision-making has been absolutely right. He is a guy everyone follows in the field and with the bat he has put in some match-winning performances. We are lucky to have him."

The Lancashire player also had a slow start to the competition with the bat before match-winning knocks against New Zealand and India. With 225 runs in six games, he was England's highest run-getter of the tournament.

"He is the ultimate competitor in everything he does" - Jos Buttler on Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes stayed unbeaten at 52 off 49 balls. (Credits: Getty)

Buttler was also quick to praise the Durham all-rounder for his resilience in the final and for timing things well to ace the chase. The 32-year-old added:

"Who else but Stokes to see us through? The guy can soak up pressure. He is the ultimate competitor in everything he does. He has a hell of a lot of experience to bank on and he can take a lot on his shoulders. He timed things perfectly. That impetus he and Moeen Ali gave us I think took the game away from Pakistan."

After electing to field first, England delivered a disciplined bowling performance to keep Babar Azam and Co. to 137. Sam Curran, who bagged figures of 4-0-12-3, was the Player of the Match and Tournament.

