T20 World Cup 2022: "He learned a lot from the clobbering he got in Kolkata" - Ravi Shastri lauds Ben Stokes for bouncing back brilliantly

Ravi Shastri has lauded Ben Stokes for bouncing back brilliantly from the clobbering he received at the hands of Carlos Brathwaite in the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

Stokes scored an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls in England's five-wicket win in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13. He shepherded the team home in a tricky 138-run chase when the Pakistan bowlers were breathing fire on a slightly helpful track.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Shastri was asked about his thoughts on Ben Stokes bouncing back after being on the receiving end of Brathwaite's onslaught in the 2016 final. He responded:

"It's what you learn from the big stage. He learned a lot from the clobbering he got in Kolkata. He came back and won the World Cup for England in those final stages. As we speak today, he is a player with a massive big-match temperament. Come the stage, he is there to perform for England."

The former Indian all-rounder reckons Stokes' effort in the final was one of his best knocks. He reasoned:

"This was one of his special innings because the heat was on, Pakistan were fighting, they did not give up, they bowled fast one after the other, unfortunate with Shaheen Afridi in the end. But Stokes soaked everything and stroked them to a win."

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73

Ben Stokes won England the T20 World Cup 2022.

Big players win you big games. They give pressure. Not yield to it

The West Indies needed 19 runs off the final over when Stokes was given the ball in the 2016 title decider at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Brathwaite smacked sixes off his first four balls to help Daren Sammy's side win their second global title in the game's shortest format.

"He knew exactly what he was doing" - Ravi Shastri on Ben Stokes' responsible knock in the 2022 final

Ben Stokes struck five boundaries and a six during his innings.

Shastri praised Ben Stokes for ensuring that England got across the finish line. He observed:

"Just the ability of the man. He came today, started the attack, took a wicket as well today and then with the bat he knew exactly what he was doing. He wanted to stay there till the very end."

The former Indian head coach concluded by stating that Stokes' knock was the differentiator in the final. He elaborated:

"His placement was good, his timing of taking the attack to the opposition was first class and he targeted Iftikhar in that one over and that turned the tables as far as England were concerned. Pakistan fought well but it was Stokes who stood between them and a win."

Will Macpherson @willis_macp Jos Buttler on Ben Stokes: "if he batted like that in a Test match he'd drop himself" Jos Buttler on Ben Stokes: "if he batted like that in a Test match he'd drop himself" 😂

England were in a slight spot of bother when they needed 41 runs off the last five overs. However, Shaheen Shah Afridi could only bowl one delivery in the 16th over due to a knee injury. Stokes smashed a four and a six off the final two balls of that over, which was completed by Iftikhar Ahmed, to tilt the scales in England's favor.

