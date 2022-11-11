Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria believes that Rahul Dravid should not continue as India's head coach in white-ball cricket following the team's semi-final loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10.

Kaneria suggested that Dravid lacks the intent required to thrive in T20Is and ODIs. He opined that the batting legend should only work with the country's Test team.

Kaneria pointed out that even during his playing days, Dravid enjoyed more success in the longer format. He emphasized that the Men in Blue are in need of an overhaul in their approach when it comes to T20Is.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"Rahul Dravid was a brilliant cricketer during his playing days, especially in Test cricket. He should only be the head coach of India's Test team. He is not the right fit for ODIs or T20Is.

"There's no intent or aggression. If he himself doesn't have that aggression, how will the players be aggressive? He has played calm and cool cricket by being 'The Wall'. But this is T20 cricket and you need a different approach here."

The semi-final contest between India and England proved to be a one-sided affair with the Jos Buttler-led side completing a comprehensive 10-wicket victory. Rohit Sharma and Co. looked helpless against the English batters' onslaught, failing to pick up a single wicket while defending a 169-run target.

"Rohit Sharma was a total failure in this tournament" - Danish Kaneria on the Indian captain's batting form

Kaneria further mentioned that Rohit struggled for form with the bat in the ongoing showpiece event. He remarked that Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, too, was going through a lean patch, but still managed to step up in the crucial semi-final against New Zealand.

The 41-year-old urged the Indian team management to either give the captaincy back to Virat Kohli or hand it to someone like Hardik Pandya, suggesting that they play with a lot more intent.

He elaborated:

"Rohit Sharma was a total failure in this tournament as a batter. Many commented on Babar Azam's form. But he went on to score big in a crucial game. It was a big stage, and Rohit wasn't able to score big runs when it mattered the most.

"Rohit's fitness is also not up to the mark. India need a captain who has intent and aggression. It doesn't matter if they bring Virat Kohli back or hand over the captaincy to Hardik Pandya."

Aru★ @Aru_Ro45 It's may be his fault but I can't see him cry.

Stay strong Rohit Sharma It's may be his fault but I can't see him cry. Stay strong Rohit Sharma https://t.co/LqV7rr2BL7

Rohit mustered 116 runs in six matches in the T20 World Cup 2022 and finished with a dismal average of 19.33. The skipper couldn’t get going against England, managing 27 runs off 28 balls.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: "Pakistan are far better than India when it comes to handling pressure" - Danish Kaneria on the Men in Blue's flop show in the semi-finals

Poll : 0 votes