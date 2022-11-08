T20 World Cup 2022: "I backed him throughout the little loss of form that he had" - Kevin Pietersen feels Virat Kohli's redemption arc is good for the 'world of cricket' 

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen believes that Virat Kohli's return to form not only bodes well for India, but for the sport as a whole. The former India skipper has been in splendid form at the T20 World Cup 2022 after spending the first half of the year in the worst form of his life.

Kohli had a woeful home season to kickstart the year, which was followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a tour of England. He was rested for subsequent tours of the Caribbean and Zimbabwe.

The right-handed batter marked his return with a fruitful 2022 Asia Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before carrying his form into the T20 World Cup 2022 as well.

Noting that the team automatically starts performing well when Kohli is among the runs, Pietersen wrote on his blog for Betway:

"It's just so good to see the greatest current player back in the runs, not only from India's perspective, but for the world of cricket. When Virat plays well, the other players start to perform around him.I backed him throughout the little loss of form that he had, and he's had a lot to deal with."

Kohli currently has 246 runs under his belt from five matches at the T20 World Cup 2022. The surfaces in Australia have aided his playing style and he has made the most of it.

"I would like him to have a little bit of a break on Thursday!" - Kevin Pietersen wishes for Kohli to have an off-day against England in the semi-finals

Kohli had a lackluster outing against Zimbabwe to conclude the Super 12 stage, but a mind-blowing innings from Suryakumar Yadav ensured a top-place finish for India, who will face England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

The former India skipper has a stellar record when it comes to the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Keeping that in mind and his imperious form of late, Pietersen wrote:

"He’s an entertainer, he needs crowds, he needs that buzz, he needs that excitement. He didn’t have that for a few years, and he lost his way."

Pietersen concluded:

As a close friend, I'm very happy for him, but I would like him to have a little bit of a break on Thursday!"

India haven't won an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Does Team India's success on a larger scale revolve around Virat Kohli? Let us know what you think.

