T20 World Cup 2022: “I hope Pakistan wins” - Kiran More opens up on why he is backing Babar Azam’s men to lift title

Former India chief selector Kiran More has stated that he wants Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup 2022, considering all that the country has gone through as a cricketing nation over the last few years. Referring to teams not traveling to Pakistan for many years due to safety concerns, he stated that the win would be good for the nation.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. While Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final, the Englishmen thumped Team India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final.

The Pakistan-England summit clash on Sunday will be a rematch of the 1992 ODI World Cup final, which, incidentally, was also played at the MCG. Sharing his thoughts on the big game, More told Sportskeeda:

“The way Pakistan are playing cricket, when you look at their country also, what they have gone through as a cricket board as well - no team used to travel there. They didn’t get to play matches. I hope Pakistan wins the World Cup.”

Admitting that England are playing outstanding cricket, the former India stumper added:

“England went to Pakistan and beat them before coming to the World Cup. They are a threatening team."

Pakistan made a poor start to the T20 World Cup 2022, going down to India and Zimbabwe in their first two games. However, they revived their campaign by beating South Africa and have been on a roll since.

“Babar has a cool mind and Rizwan has aggression” - Kiran More hails Pakistan’s opening duo

Asked to pick his impact players from the Pakistan team for the final, More went for Babar and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan. Praising the duo, he said:

“Babar Azam is a very good player. On the big occasion, he always comes up with good performances. He is an excellent back foot player. Rziwan is also a good cricketer. Rizwan and Babar make a great combination. Babar has a cool mind and Rizwan has aggression. Their combination is wonderful.”

Chipping in with his thoughts, former India batter Robin Uthappa also named Rizwan as one to watch out for. He commented:

“I like Mohammad Rizwan a lot - just the way he bats, his approach. When he is confident and in full flow, he can be an incredibly dangerous batsman. In this World Cup, we saw him in his rhythm for the first time during the last match. He was batting very bravely.”

Babar and Rizwan endured a poor Super 12 round. However, both lifted their game and notched up half-centuries in Pakistan’s semi-final win over New Zealand.

