T20 World Cup 2022: "I know he has been very consistent, but he may just have a bad day" - Michael Atherton feels Suryakumar Yadav's risky approach makes him vulnerable to have an off day 

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes that Suryakumar Yadav's high-risk template makes him more susceptible than the rest to enduring a bad day with the bat.

The No.1-ranked T20I batter has hardly put a step wrong in recent times, having amassed over 1000 runs in 2022 at an unfathomable strike rate.

The last time the Mumbai-born batter had a lean outing was against Pakistan in the opening contest of the Super 12 stage. Since then, he has scored three fifties in four innings, with the most recent being a mind-bending 61-run knock off 25 deliveries against Zimbabwe.

While admitting Suryakumar's undeniable prowess, Atherton shed light on the risk that the approach brings with it. The former skipper told Sky Sports Cricket:

"His average of 42 and strike rate of 180 puts him leagues ahead of someone else. But, to play with that consistency at that tempo, you're going to fail occasionally. I know he has been very consistent, but he may just have a bad day."

The right-handed batter has set the T20 World Cup alight with his exploits. He is only behind Virat Kohli in terms of runs scored in the tournament, considering the Super 12 stage.

"You would think that the ground would play to his strengths" - Michael Atherton feels Suryakumar Yadav can exploit the dimensions of the Adelaide Oval

The Adelaide Oval presents a unique proposition to captains and players alike. While it relatively boasts a true batting surface, the dimensions are vastly different from other venues in the country.

Grounds in Australia generally have larger square boundaries and shorter straight boundaries, but the venue in Adelaide has a true Oval outline.

Opining that the shorter square boundaries will aid Suryakumar, Atherton said:

"Adelaide has got short square boundaries and SKY's strength is either slicing it behind point or flipping it behind square. So, you would think that the ground would play to his strengths."

Atherton continued:

"Suryakumar Yadav is rightly the number one-ranked T20 cricket batter in the world right now. There are more established names there like Kohli, Rohit and KL Rahul, but I reckon he is the one that the England bowlers will be thinking the most about ahead of the game."

Suryakumar interestingly made his T20I debut against England in 2021. While he did not get to bat in his debut appearance for the country, he made an immediate impression with his maiden innings by hoicking Jofra Archer for a first-ball six.

India are scheduled to take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval.

