T20 World Cup 2022: "I'll keep England 60-65 percent above India" - Shahid Afridi on the upcoming semi-final contest

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has predicted that England are likely to come out on top in their T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final encounter against India in Adelaide on Thursday. However, he noted that both have balanced line-ups and have performed well in the tournament.

While England have one of the most destructive batting line-ups, India will start as slight favorites, mainly due to a superior head-to-head record in the T20 World Cups.

The Men in Blue also beat England in their backyard in a T20I series held earlier in the year.

Speaking on SAMAA TV, Afridi stated that he would rate England's chances 60-65 percent above India's. Nevertheless, the 42-year-old reckons the side that will execute their plans better will emerge victorious, saying:

"Both the teams are equally balanced and performed well at the tournament. Even their past performances have been good. But in my opinion, I'll keep England 60-65 percent above India.

"I feel their combination is extremely good if we pick batting or bowling, even the spinners. However, it's a big match and the team which will make less mistakes, and the team where are all the 11 players will put 100 percent effort will win."

Rohit Sharma and Co. are the only team in the Super 12 stage to win four games, with their only loss coming to South Africa.

In contrast, the 2010 World T20 Champions suffered a setback against Ireland after beating Afghanistan. However, they defeated New Zealand and Sri Lanka in consecutive games to book their semi-final spot.

England face injury concerns ahead of semi-final clash

Jos Buttler and Co. face a stiff test against India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ahead of the high-voltage encounter, the Englishmen have a couple of injury concerns as they aim to clinch a place in the final. Left-handed batter Dawid Malan and pacer Mark Wood remain doubtful for the clash.

In the pre-match press conference, Buttler said, as quoted by the BBC.

"We don't have to make the decision immediately. We will give Dawid and Mark Wood as long as possible. It is the type of game you want to be involved in. We know what it is like playing against India. You don't get to come down these roads that often, so it should inspire you."

England also reached the semi-finals of the 2021 edition and were one of the most dominant sides. However, their campaign ended after a five-wicket loss to New Zealand.

