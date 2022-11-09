T20 World Cup 2022: "I'm a little bit worried about Rohit Sharma" - Brad Hogg feels captaincy has taken its toll on the Indian skipper 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes Rohit Sharma is bearing the brunt of leading Team India across all formats. The opening batter has been far from his best with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 and has had a lackluster year in terms of his performances.

The Mumbai-born batter began leading India on a permanent basis after India's unceremonious exit from the T20 World Cup 2021.

He has scored 629 runs across 28 innings this year at a strike rate of 136, scoring just one half-century in the ongoing marquee tournament in Australia.

The opening batter fell victim to his most favored pull shot in Team India's most recent encounter against Zimbabwe. While KL Rahul is now among the runs following consecutive fifties, Rohit's form continues to be a cause for concern as it affects Team India's start in the contest as well.

Opining that the responsibility of captaincy is climbing up on Rohit, affecting his output with the bat, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"I'm a little bit worried about Rohit Sharma, I think he has got too much on his plate at the moment."

Hogg continued:

"I think since he has been captain, I don't think I have seen the solid footwork that we have seen at his best. He is just hanging the bat outside off stump and hoping that he finds the middle."

Rohit has been rested for Team India's first assignment post the T20 World Cup in Australia. In his absence, the leadership responsibilities will be taken over by Hardik Pandya, with Rishabh Pant acting as vice-captain of the side in the series against New Zealand.

"I think that the pressure of captaincy has started to weigh on Rohit Sharma" - Brad Hogg

The ongoing tournament also marks Rohit's first ICC event as captain. With Team India not winning any ICC silverware for over nine years now, the pressure to deliver is constant, intense, and unwavering.

Noting that Rohit is definitely feeling the pressure of leading the side in a major tournament, Hogg said:

"It does not seem positive enough, the positive Rohit Sharma that we have seen. I think that the pressure of captaincy has started to weigh on him because this is a big tournament."

The Men in Blue are only two steps away from ending their title drought and an inspiring set of performances by Rohit will definitely get them closer.

India will take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10 at the Adelaide Oval.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: "I think Pant is going to be the better option" - Brad Hogg delivers his verdict on the raging Team India wicketkeeper debate

Check here to find PAK vs NZ Semi Final Live Score for T20 World Cup. Follow us for the Live Scores.

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 6017 votes