T20 World Cup 2022: "I think Pant is going to be the better option" - Brad Hogg delivers his verdict on the raging Team India wicketkeeper debate 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has backed Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik to be Team India's first-choice wicketkeeper for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final encounter against England.

The Delhi-born keeper-batter was on the sidelines for the majority of the tournament. He made his first appearance in India's final Super 12 encounter against Zimbabwe.

Pant was primed to play the contest against Bangladesh after Karthik sustained a back injury versus South Africa. Despite the veteran keeper being declared fit for the encounter, the southpaw got the nod.

Opining that Pant is a much better option than Karthik at the Adelaide Oval due to the unorthodox boundary size, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"I don't think Karthik with his ramp shots on this Oval venue will really come off. So, I think Pant is going to be the better option."

Pant has not been in the best of form in the shortest format. However, his ability to single-handedly win matches, his prowess against spin, and his record in Australia make him a gamble worth taking.

"Pant has to come into this particular team" - Brad Hogg

Pant became a sporadic presence in the team during the latter half of the year, by which time Karthik showed his experience and credibility as a finisher, a role that Team India have found difficult to fill.

Opining that Pant is a great option to counter England's three-pronged spin attack, Hogg said:

"Pant as an option, I think going into this tournament, is good. He has waited his turn, I think India could utilize him in the middle overs to take on the spin of England, if he gets through that, I think he could be a big win at that back end against Sam Surran. Pant has to come into this particular team."

Pant is the lone left-handed batter present in the squad at the moment and his presence could prove to be key. England have two leg-spinners in Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone who could pose trouble for the right-handed dominant batting unit on a used surface in Adelaide.

India are scheduled to take on England in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval.

Who should be India's wicketkeeper for their upcoming semi-final clash? Let us know what you think.

