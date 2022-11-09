T20 World Cup 2022: “If we have a good bowling powerplay, I am 100 percent sure India will win” - Anil Kumble 

Spin bowling legend Anil Kumble reckons that Team India’s fortunes in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England will depend on how well they perform in the bowling powerplay. He asserted that if the Men in Blue do their job in the first six overs with the ball, they have a very good chance of getting the better of the Englishmen.

India will take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. The winner of the match will face Pakistan, who thumped New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final, in the summit clash on Sunday.

The Men in Blue topped Group 2 after the Super 12 stage, winning four of their five games to finish with eight points. They face a tough opposition in England, who seem to be peaking after a slow start. Asked to predict the winner of the second semi-final, Kumble told ESPNcricinfo:

“Heart says India. Right through the tournament, India have been very good in the powerplay with the ball. However, in Adelaide against Bangladesh, our powerplay was not that good. The bowling powerplay will determine India’s fortunes. If we have a good bowling powerplay, I am 100 percent sure India will win.”

While Team India have been impressive with the new ball in most games, they conceded 60 runs in the powerplay against Bangladesh without claiming a wicket.

“Not one opener has scored consistently” - Anil Kumble defends Rohit Sharma over poor form

While Team India have had an impressive campaign, skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled with the willow. The opening batter has only one half-century to his credit from five innings. He has looked out of sorts during most visits to the crease. Defending the Indian captain, Kumble said:

“If you observe this tournament, not one opener has scored consistently, unlike the last World Cup. Openers are difficult to dislodge in the sub-continent. But here, there has been swing and bounce for the bowlers. There is something in the first six overs. We know Rohit’s importance in a key match. I am sure it’s a matter of time.”

The 52-year-old also picked England pacers vs India’s top-order as the match-up to watch out for. He also opined that Mark Wood’s presence, if he is fit, could make a big difference. Kumble concluded:

“100 percent it’s a match-up (England pacers vs India’s top-order). England have quite a few options. Of course, it also depends on whether Mark Wood is fit. His presence will be important for England. Because of his pace and length, he can cause trouble on big grounds. Mark Wood will hold the key.”

Wood pulled up during England's training session on Tuesday. Jos Buttler and co. are also fretting over Dawid Malan’s fitness, who picked up a groin injury during the game against Sri Lanka.

