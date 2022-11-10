T20 World Cup 2022: "If you want to win big events, you have to play modern-day cricket"- Shoaib Malik showers praise on Alex Hales and Jos Buttler after England's victory against India

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik hailed Alex Hales and Jos Buttler for producing a masterclass in their T20 World Cup semi-final clash against India.

England outplayed India in every department of the game to seal a 10-wicket victory and book their place in the final against Pakistan, slated to be played at the MCG on Sunday (November 13).

Chasing a tricky target of 169, England got off to a flyer and never really allowed the Indian bowlers to claw their way back into the game. The opening duo of Hales and Buttler made full use of the fielding restrictions, which put them in a commanding position at the end of the powerplay.

The onslaught never stopped as they batted with freedom and exuberance to thrash the Indian bowlers into all corners of the Adelaide Oval.

Shoaib Malik said that the fearless brand of cricket from Hales and Buttler proved to be the difference between the two sides. While Hales remained unbeaten on 86 off 47 deliveries, Buttler scored a 49-ball 80.

In a talk show titled "The Pavilion," Shoaib Malik said (3:08):

“I guess what I realized today is that if you want to win big events, you have to play modern day cricket. I guess Alex Hales and Buttler showed that today. This is what Waqar bhai was also emphasizing on.”

Shoaib Malik felt that the powerplay scored proved to the difference between the two sides

After batting first, India could only muster 168 on the board, thanks to a blistering knock of 63 off 33 deliveries towards the end by Hardik Pandya.

India struggled their way to 38 in the powerplay, which included the wicket of KL Rahul. He had to depart after wafting at the back of a length delivery from Chris Woakes, edging it to Buttler.

Rohit’s struggles in the tournament continued, with him scoring a dodgy 27 off 28 deliveries. Shoaib Malik felt that it was the powerplay score that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Even in the first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan, the Kiwis had a similar score at the end of the powerplay, and the Pakistan openers ran away with the game in style.

“I never said that India doesn’t know how to play modern day cricket. What I said was today’s difference the two teams was this (modern day cricket). If we look at the stats today, KL Rahul got early. Faced 5 balls to score 5."

Shoaib Malik added:

"Rohit Sharma played 28 balls and scored 27 runs but the difference was the powerplay. If we notice the New Zealand-Pakistan game as well, New Zealand were in exactly the same position where India was today. So the difference was Alex Hales and Jos Buttler’s runs in the first 6 overs."

Ahead of the semi-final, India were the only team to have won four group games in the Super 12 stage, having won against Pakistan, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

England's progress to the final four suffered a jolt after losing to Ireland, but a resounding victory against New Zealand followed by a heart-fought victory against New Zealand paved their way to the semi-finals.

