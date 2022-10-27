T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: [Watch]: KL Rahul fails again and is given LBW, doesn't review despite the ball missing leg stump

KL Rahul endured another tough outing at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, as he perished for 9 runs in India's Super 12 clash against the Netherlands. The opener was trapped in front by Paul van Meekeren in the third over of the contest at the Sydney Cricket Ground, although replays suggested the ball would have missed leg stump.

Van Meekeren got the ball to angle back into the stumps and the initial point of impact was around leg stump. Rahul consulted opening partner and skipper Rohit Sharma before deciding against reviewing it. Ball tracking, though, went on to show that the ball would have slid past the stumps, resulting in a missed opportunity for the Indian vice-captain.

Here's a look at Rahul's wicket:

Indian batters accelerate after the Netherlands tie them down in T20 World Cup clash

India won the toss and decided to bat first at the SCG on a bright evening. Despite a delayed start to the earlier contest at the venue between South Africa and Bangladesh and the possibility of rain, the Men in Blue opted to make first use of the willow in hand.

Both teams named an unchanged XI but it was the Dutch who made the perfect beginning. Fred Klaassen generated some movement despite KL Rahul driving him down the ground to the fence before Tim Pringle kept it tight with his left-arm spin. The reward was then reaped by Van Meekeren in the form of Rahul's wicket in the third over.

Aryan Surana @iamaryansurana @sooryasesha7 Uh, oh! KL Rahul would be kicking himself. They decided against the review because of the umpire's call factor, most probably. @sooryasesha7 Uh, oh! KL Rahul would be kicking himself. They decided against the review because of the umpire's call factor, most probably. https://t.co/J8EAwbD9BP

Virat Kohli, the hero of India's thrilling victory over Pakistan, walked out to join skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit struck a six and a four soon after but the Men in Blue were still kept quiet, ending the powerplay on 32/1.

Rohit accelerated to score a half-century before he was dismissed, even as Kohli struggled to up his tempo. He did pick up pace and notch up his half-century, while Suryakumar Yadav brought out his assortment of pick-up shots at will. At the time of writing, India are at 154/2 with two overs to go in the innings.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 3309 votes