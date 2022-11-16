T20 World Cup 2022: "India might regret not giving Chahal even one match in the entire tournament" - Robin Uthappa believes the leg-spinner should have been given a chance

Former wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa feels that Team India might rue the fact that they did not play Yuzvendra Chahal even once over the course of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The leg-spinner was named in the World Cup squad but failed to break into the playing XI in any one of Team India's matches, including the semi-final defeat against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Many felt that Chahal could prove to be an asset at the T20 World Cup, considering that the event was taking place in Australia. While there is no gripping turn on offer, the large boundaries could have come into play.

Leg-spinners from other teams like Shadab Khan, Adil Rashid, and Wanindu Hasaranga had fruitful campaigns, while the Men in Blue stuck with their formula to play two finger-spinners.

Noting that the Haryana-born spinner should have at least been given a chance to prove his mettle in Australian conditions, Uthappa said in an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda:

"After everything gets over, we say that in hindsight this should have been done or that would have been better. This is why I believe that you need luck, especially in such big tournaments."

Uthappa continued:

"Such decisions play a huge role. India might regret not giving Chahal even one match in the entire tournament. He could have at least been given a couple of opportunities to see what he can produce in those conditions."

Chahal's wait for a T20 World Cup appearance continues as he missed out on the last edition as well. He was not selected in the squad for the tournament in the UAE last year, with the selection committee naming Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, and Ravichandran Ashwin instead.

"Players are helpless in the scenario where they do not get any matches" - Mohammad Kaif on Yuzvendra Chahal's misfortune

Chahal, who is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, was a prominent feature in the lead-up to the World Cup.

He played in the home series against Australia as well as the 2022 Asia Cup but found himself on the sidelines in the marquee event.

Noting that there is nothing a player can do if he is not considered for selection, former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif told Sportskeeda:

"Players are helpless in the scenario where they do not get any matches, they will bowl in the nets and train at the gym as the routine dictates."

Team India crumbled under pressure yet again when it mattered. They were blown away by a fearless and ruthless England side by 10 wickets in the second semi-final.

Opining that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should consider testing out the players in high-pressure matches on a regular basis, Uthappa said:

"I think moving forward, they need not reflect on what happened in the past, but they will think about what they need to do next. I agree with the fact that Indian players do not have the exposure of playing high-pressure tournaments, and that exposure is really important. Now, we have to see how the BCCI intends to balance all of this."

India's wait for an ICC trophy continued following their exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. Their next major tournament comes in the form of a potential World Test Championship (WTC) final and the ODI World Cup 2023.

