T20 World Cup 2022: "It is absolutely necessary" - Harbhajan Singh on Rohit Sharma needing to regain his touch

Harbhajan Singh believes it is crucial for India that Rohit Sharma is amongst the runs as they approach the business end of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Men in Blue lock horns with Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 Super 12 game in Melbourne on Sunday, November 6. They will have to necessarily win the game to qualify for the semi-finals if South Africa and Pakistan win their matches against the Netherlands and Bangladesh respectively earlier in the day.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about the importance of the Indian skipper regaining his touch. He responded:

"It is absolutely necessary. Tomorrow's match is an important game. It is his 50th game as captain, make it memorable. Practice how you need to bat in the next match because you just need one or two innings."

The former India spinner hopes Rohit plays match-defining knocks in the semi-finals and the final. He said:

"Virat (Kohli) and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) have played that, so it will be great if it comes from Rohit's bat. Hope it comes in the semi-final and then if it comes again in the final, it will be even better."

Harbhajan cited the example of Matthew Wade, who didn't play a significant knock in the group phase of last year's T20 World Cup but played a match-defining innings in the semi-final against Pakistan.

"Living up to the expectations from you" - Harbhajan Singh on India's biggest challenge against Zimbabwe

India will finish atop Group 2 if they beat Zimbabwe in Sunday's game.

Harbhajan was also asked about the challenges for India ahead of their clash against Zimbabwe. He replied:

"Living up to the expectations from you is the biggest challenge every time. Winning is important because if you don't win, the other teams can get a chance. The first aim should be that you bat well if you get to bat first and if you get to bowl first, try to restrict them below 140-150 and chase them down."

While acknowledging that Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan earlier in the tournament, Harbhajan expects India to emerge triumphant in Sunday's game. He elaborated:

"It should not be a problem but it is cricket, funny things do happen. We have seen that the same Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan. But considering the way India played in pressure matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh, the morale of the team is high and we hope India will play a perfect match and progress to the semi-final."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha I am told India vs Zimbabwe at the MCG tomorrow is a sell-out. Wow! The Indian cricket fan keeps giving. I am told India vs Zimbabwe at the MCG tomorrow is a sell-out. Wow! The Indian cricket fan keeps giving.

India will top Group 2 if they beat Zimbabwe, irrespective of the other results. They will face England in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10, if they happen to do so.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Rohit Sharma score a half-century against Zimbabwe? Yes No 0 votes