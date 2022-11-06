T20 World Cup 2022: "It seems he has dancing shoes on" - Irfan Pathan lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock for India vs Zimbabwe

Irfan Pathan has lauded Suryakumar Yadav for playing an enterprising knock in India's T20 World Cup 2022 win against Zimbabwe.

Yadav smashed an unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls to help the Men in Blue set a 187-run target for the Chevrons in their final Group 2 Super 12 game in Melbourne on Sunday, November 6. Their bowlers then bowled out Craig Ervine & Co. for 115 to register a comprehensive 71-run win and seal the top spot in the group.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked if there is any answer to the genius named Suryakumar Yadav. He replied in the negative, saying:

"There is absolutely no answer. One thing is that he is in amazing form but if you have a look at his feet, it seems he has dancing shoes on. He either takes the front foot right across - even touching the wide line, or throws it outside the leg stump."

The former India all-rounder praised India's Mr. 360 for playing with the field. He elaborated:

"He keeps an extremely good balance and makes runs in all four directions according to the field. It is amazing batting, it is top-level batting which causes problems for the bowlers."

Yadav smoked six fours and four sixes during his innings. He dominated the 65-run fifth-wicket partnership with Hardik Pandya, with the latter contributing a run-a-ball 18.

"It is less however much you praise him" - Irfan Pathan on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav scored his third fifty in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup.

While observing that Yadav plays shots all around the park, Pathan highlighted that the majority of his runs came in the fine-leg region. He pointed out:

"It is less however much you praise him. There is no part of the ground left where he doesn't play shots, especially in the fine-leg area where he kept on scoring runs continuously in the last few overs, his most preferred area."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by highlighting that it is virtually impossible to restrict the Mumbai batter with a pre-set plan. He stated:

"When you play the lap shot against any bowler, he does not have too many chances to plan. It is extremely difficult to stop Suryakumar Yadav by making a plan."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Strike Rate matters



#india #suryakumaryadav #CricketTwitter This is the only way to play T20 cricket 🥵Strike Rate matters This is the only way to play T20 cricket 🥵Strike Rate matters 🔥🔥#india #suryakumaryadav #CricketTwitter https://t.co/I3X6GnbSND

Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his belligerent knock. The Mumbai Indians player also became the third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with his 225 runs only behind Virat Kohli's 246 and Max O'Dowd's 242.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Suryakumar Yadav score a fifty in the semi-final against England? Yes No 0 votes