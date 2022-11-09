T20 World Cup 2022: “It was not like Karthik got chances and did not score” - Anil Kumble feels India could have stuck with DK for Zimbabwe clash 

Former India captain Anil Kumble reckons there was no need for the Men in Blue to replace Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant for the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Zimbabwe. He, however, added that since the think tank went with the left-handed keeper-batter for the last game, they should stick with him for the semi-final against England as well.

Team India will take on the Englishmen in the second semis of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. The winner of this clash will take on Pakistan on Sunday in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the build-up to the India-England semi-final, there has been a massive debate over who should be the keeper-batter in the Men in Blue playing XI. Asked for his views on the same, Kumble told ESPNcricinfo:

“I feel since India made a change in the last game and brought in Pant, they should now stick with him. Honestly, I don’t feel a change was needed. It was not like Karthik got chances and did not score. He only got a chance in one game given the position where he is batting. But now since Pant has been introduced, he should continue playing.”

Kumble admitted that Pant’s likely inclusion against England could be a tactical move, considering he is a left-hander coupled with the fact that the square boundaries in Adelaide are short. He elaborated:

“There is one more factor at play. The side boundaries in Adelaide are very small. England have (Adil) Rashid, so India can use a left-hander anywhere. It’s not like Pant can’t bat at No.5 or No.6. We have seen him play match-winning knocks in other formats. He's got a chance, maybe (in this format) against England.”

Pant was dismissed for 3 in India’s last Super 12 match against Zimbabwe. He was caught in the deep, trying to take on Sean Williams.

“He is not someone new” - Anil Kumble on change in role for Pandya if Pant comes on

Kumble admitted that Pant’s inclusion in the playing XI would push Hardik Pandya down the batting order. However, he backed the experienced all-rounder to adapt in case he has to play a modified role in the semi-final. The former leg-spinner stated:

“Yes, his (Pandya’s) impact as a batter at No.6 could get negated (with Pant coming in). But once they have made a change in tactics, they cannot go back. I feel a left-hander would be good in the middle. Maybe even (Yuzvendra) Chahal might come in for Axar (Patel).

“There may be a slight change in role for Hardik, but he is not someone new. He used to play the (finisher's) role for Mumbai Indians in the IPL,” Kumble concluded.

Hardik has registered scores of 40, 2, 5 and 18 in four innings in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far.

