T20 World Cup 2022: “To have a match-winner like him in form is absolutely amazing for India” - Robin Uthappa reckons KL Rahul peaking at the right time

Former India batter Robin Uthappa feels that opener KL Rahul is peaking at the right time for the Men in Blue, with the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 just a few days away. According to Uthappa, having a match-winner like Rahul in form is amazing for Team India.

Rahul began his T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a poor note, registering single-figure scores against Pakistan, Netherlands, and South Africa. He hit form with 50 off 32 against Bangladesh and followed it up with 51 off 35 against Zimbabwe in the Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 6.

Discussing the Team India opener’s return among the runs, Uthappa admitted that the Men in Blue will be extremely pleased with the positive development. He told ESPNcricinfo:

“Anyone who knows and recognizes KL Rahul’s ability with the bat would know that he is a match-winner. And when he comes off, the results he produces will help in the team winning games. He can do it singlehandedly as well. He has begun to do that just at the right time.

"It’s the backend of the World Cup and to have a match-winner like him in form is absolutely amazing for India going into the semifinals.”

The 30-year-old smashed three fours and as many sixes against Zimbabwe before perishing to Sikandar Raza.

“He is matching up really nicely against the England bowlers” - Andy Flower on Rahul’s likely impact in semis

According to former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower, Rahul is not quite at the top of his game yet. However, he backed the talented batter to stand up to the challenge that will be posed by England’s fast bowlers in Adelaide during the semi-final. He said about the elegant stroke-maker:

“We did see a string of lowish scores for KL at certain stage in this tournament. But he looks in good enough nick now to make significant contributions for India. I don’t think KL Rahul’s approach has necessarily changed because of the sort of slightly lesser opposition that he has faced.

“He’s got an excellent game matched up against the England attack. Mark Wood’s pace is not a problem for him. He is matching up really nicely against the England bowlers.”

India and England will meet in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

