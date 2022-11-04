T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Joshua Little jumps to the second spot – Updated after Match 37

New Zealand faced Ireland in the 37th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (November 4). The Kiwis prevailed in this Group 1 fixture held at Adelaide Oval.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson stood tall against the Irish bowlers as he scored 61 off 35 balls to help his side post 185 on the board. Joshua Little became the second Irish player to grab a hat-trick in T20Is. He bowled brilliantly against the Kiwis and finished with figures of 3/22 in his four overs.

In response, Paul Stirling (37) and Andrew Balbirnie (30) gave the Irish side a solid start but their departures led to a collapse as the other batters failed to contribute.

Ireland kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they finished their innings on 150/9, losing the game by 35 runs. Lockie Ferguson was lethal with his sear pace as he grabbed three wickets.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most runs list after the conclusion of Match 37

Virat Kohli of India continues to lead the charts for the most runs in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian batter has scored 220 runs in four games at an average of 220. He has been dismissed only once in the competition and has hit three fifties so far. Kohli will be eager to add to his tally against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Max O’Dowd follows Kohli on the list of the most runs of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Dutch opener has smashed 213 runs in seven games so far. He averages 35.50 with the bat and played a vital role to help his side reach the Super 12 stage of the competition. Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka has scored 205 runs in seven games and sits below O’Dowd.

Lorcan Tucker of Ireland has moved to the fourth spot in the most runs list. He scored 13 against New Zealand and has taken his tally to 204 runs in seven games.

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand scored 17 against Ireland and has jumped to the fifth spot. He has 195 runs to his name in four games and will play a crucial role for his side in the semi-finals.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the current leading wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2022. Hasaranga has bowled beautifully and has picked up 13 wickets at an average of 13.54.

Joshua Little bowled beautifully against New Zealand. He picked the wickets of Kane Williamson, James Neesham, and Mitchell Santner on successive deliveries to grab a hat-trick, becoming the second player to do so in this year's competition. The left-arm pacer has taken his tally to 11 wickets in seven games and sits in the second position.

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe has also picked up 11 wickets in seven games and follows Little in the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. The pacer from Zimbabwe is lethal with the new ball and is playing a vital role for his side.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands also has 11 wickets to his name and sits below Muzarabani.

