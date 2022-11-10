T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Virat Kohli retains his top spot in the Most Runs list – Updated after Semi-Final 2

The second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw India face England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. It was complete domination from England as they beat India by 10 wickets to seal a berth in the final against Pakistan, to be held at the MCG on November 13.

After being asked to bat first, India posted 168 on the board, thanks to fifties from Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) and Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls). England picked up six wickets in total, with Chris Jordan finishing with three but he was on the expensive side.

In reply, English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales went berserk as they never allowed the Indian bowlers to settle in and took the game away in a jiffy. Buttler and Hales remained unbeaten on 80 and 86, respectively, as they chased down the total in just 16 overs.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Semi-Final 2

Virat Kohli continues to stay at the top of the list of the most runs scored at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian batter held the innings nicely in their semi-final clash against England to bring up his fifty. Kohli has now taken his tally to 296 runs in six games.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands sits below Kohli in the Most Runs list. The Dutch opener played a big part in them qualifying for the Super 12 stage of the competition. He scored 242 runs in eight games and averaged 34.57 with the bat.

Suryakumar Yadav missed out on a big score against England in the second semi-final. He was looking good but was dismissed by Adil Rashid on 14 off 10 balls. The batter from India has 239 runs to his name in six matches and follows O’Dowd in the Most Runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022. He averaged 59.75 with the bat in the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasarangs has picked up 15 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 (Image: Getty)

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the current leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022. He picked up 15 wickets in eight games at an average of 13.27. The leg-spinner troubled most of the opposition batters and bowled beautifully throughout the competition.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands follows Hasaranga in the Most Wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022, having bagged 13 scalps in eight matches. He averaged 13 with the ball and played a crucial part in them finishing fourth in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe sits below de Leede, having grabbed 12 wickets in eight matches. The right-arm pacer was lethal with the new ball and moved the ball both ways upfront. He averaged 16.58 with the ball and helped his side create a couple of upsets in the T20 World Cup 2022.

