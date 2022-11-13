T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga finish at the top of the ladder – Updated after Final

England were crowned world champions after a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

English skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision paid off as their bowlers restricted Pakistan to 137/8. Sam Curran was brilliant, finishing with figures of 3/12 in his four overs. Shan Masood top-scored for Pakistan with 38.

In reply, the English side kept losing wickets at regular intervals but the ever-reliable Ben Stokes stood tall against the Pakistan bowlers. He remained unbeaten on 52 off 49 balls to take his side across the line with an over to spare. Haris Rauf picked up two wickets but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. With this, England won their second T20 World Cup following their triumph in 2010.

Virat Kohli of India finished as the highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian superstar amassed 296 runs in six games, including four fifties, at a hefty average of 98.66.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 242 runs in eight games. He averaged 34.57 with the bat and was a mainstay of the Dutch batting lineup.

Suryakumar Yadav grabbed eyeballs with his sensational strokeplay all around the ground in India’s Super 12 fixtures. Yadav was brilliant with his innovations and scored 239 runs in six matches at the T20 World Cup 2022.

English skipper Jos Buttler finished below Yadav with 225 runs to his name in six games.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga finished as the highest wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2022 with 15 scalps in eight matches at an average 13.27. He was the highest wicket-taker in the last edition of the T20 World Cup and repeated his performances in this edition too.

Sam Curran of England was truly sensational on the night of the final against Pakistan at the MCG. Curran finished the tournament with 13 wickets to his name and follows Hasaranga on the list. The left-arm pacer averaged an impressive 11.38 with the ball.

The third-placed Bas de Leede of the Netherlands impressed everyone with his all-round efforts throughout the competition. The right-arm pacer grabbed 13 wickets at an average of 13.

