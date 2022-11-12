T20 World Cup 2022: “Pakistan most unpredictable team with massive amount of potential” - Robin Uthappa on PAK vs ENG final

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has termed Pakistan the most unpredictable team in the world, but also one with massive amounts of potential. He said that it is difficult to make a statement on how the team will perform in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England due to this unique trait that they possess.

Pakistan’s unpredictability has been on display during the ongoing T20 World Cup as well. They began the tournament with losses to India and Zimbabwe. Facing elimination, they won their next three matches and progressed to the semi-finals with some help from the Netherlands, who beat South Africa.

In the semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9, Babar Azam and Co. came up with a clinical effort to overpower the Kiwis by seven wickets and book their place in the final.

Sharing his thoughts on Pakistan’s chances in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, Uthappa told Sportskeeda:

“I have always believed that Pakistan is the most unpredictable team in the world with massive amount of potential. They have high-quality bowlers even in the reserves. But this team is really unpredictable. It always has been.

"Ahead of the semis, I had said that it’s New Zealand’s party, but Pakistan can spoil anybody’s party. They have that kind of potential within that group.”

Bowling first after losing the toss in the semi-final, Pakistan restricted New Zealand to 152/4. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam then struck fifties as Pakistan cruised to victory by seven wickets.

“If there is anyone who can beat England, it is Pakistan” - Robin Uthappa

While discussing the chances of the two T20 World Cup 2022 finalists, Uthappa picked England as favorites but reiterated that Pakistan have the team to win if they play to their potential. The former cricketer stated:

“England are going in as favorites, but if there is anyone who can beat England, it is Pakistan. Based on form and momentum, England look likely to win, but you cannot say anything about Pakistan. Look at this World Cup itself. They couldn’t chase down 130 against Zimbabwe.

“It’s very hard to predict how Pakistan will play. But I definitely think, going into the final, England are favorites.”

While Pakistan got the better of the Kiwis in the first semi-final in Sydney, England walloped a hapless India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

