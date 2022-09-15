T20 World Cup 2022: "PCB hasn't done anything" - Shahid Afridi claims Shaheen Afridi is rehabilitating in England by himself

Former captain Shahid Afridi has revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasn't supported fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in his ongoing rehabilitation. The fast bowler missed the recently concluded Asia Cup due to a knee injury.

Speaking on Samaa TV, he mentioned that the pacer hasn't received any monetary support from the board and is bearing all the costs of his rehab in England on his own.

Afridi also asserted that PCB hasn't even arranged a doctor for the star bowler. He stated:

"Shaheen Afridi is paying for his rehabilitation himself in England. The PCB hasn't done anything. I arranged a doctor for him, and then he contacted the doctor when he landed there.

"From the coordination to his accommodation, he is doing everything on his own. Zakir Khan spoke to him just once or twice."

The young left-arm pacer sustained the injury while playing a Test match against Sri Lanka in July. However, he has been named in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad.

The Pakistan think tank is hopeful of the youngster regaining full fitness ahead of the side's opening fixture against arch-rivals India, scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

"Could have traveled with Sarfaraz Ahmed for the T20 World Cup" - Shahid Afridi on Pakistan's squad

Pakistan have not named an extra wicketkeeper in their 15-member squad for the marquee event as Mohammad Haris has been added as one of the standby players. Afridi opined that the side could have picked seasoned campaigner Sarfaraz Ahmed as a backup wicketkeeper for Mohammad Rizwan.

He pointed out how Rizwan had issues with his fitness during the Asia Cup in the UAE. The 30-year-old injured his right knee while playing a Super 4 match against India.

The former cricketer suggested that Sarfaraz could have been Pakistan's best bet if Rizwan got injured. He also indicated that the former skipper should open in the shortest format, given his impressive record at the top. Afridi added:

"Pakistan should have named a reserve keeper-batter in their main squad. We have seen Mohammad Rizwan struggle with his fitness at times and he needs rest. It shouldn't be the case that he plays all the matches without getting enough rest.

"Mohammad Haris is one of the standbys, but the selectors could also have gone ahead with Sarfaraz Ahmed. They could have traveled with Sarfaraz for the T20 World Cup."

He added:

"I don't understand why Sarfaraz left his opening spot. He had scored a lot of runs in that position. Had he continued to open in international cricket and T20 leagues, he would have been the best choice for Pakistan in Rizwan's absence."

Pakistan are set to play a seven-match T20I series at home against England to gear up for the T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under. The opening encounter will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on September 20.

