T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs Afghanistan, Match 38

Australia managed to move up to second in the Group 1 points table after beating Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan by four runs at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 4.

However, the Aussies are still not through to the semis. If England, led by Jos Buttler, manage to beat Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka on Saturday, October 5, the hosts will be knocked out of the tournament.

If Buttler and Co. win, both England and Australia would end up on seven points. However, England have a much better net run-rate compared to their Ashes arch-rivals.

If the match between England and Sri Lanka gets washed off, the Aussies will go through to the semis along with Kane Williamson's New Zealand. If Sri Lanka win, Australia will advance to the next round.

As far as Afghanistan are concerned, Nabi's men finished at the bottom of the points table. Having lost three out of their five matches, they failed to make progress in the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell's brilliance guides Australia to victory in Super 12 clash

Super 12 points table

Glenn Maxwell was the standout player for Australia without much of a doubt. He scored an unbeaten 32-ball-54 with the help of six fours and two sixes. On the back of his knock, Australia racked up a massive score of 168 for eight in 20 overs.

Thereafter, Maxwell pulled off a direct hit to get rid of Gulbadin Naib, who scored a quickfire 23-ball-39 while batting in the middle order.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan blazed away in Adelaide, a place where he has played loads of cricket for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Rashid smashed his way to 48 off 23 balls with three fours and four sixes, but his valiant effort went in vain. Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also excellent as he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-21-3.

