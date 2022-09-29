T20 World Cup 2022: "Poor tactics by management" - Fans react as Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be ruled out of the ICC event due to injury 

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 2

Team India will be without their fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 as he has been ruled out owing to a serious back stress fracture injury.

The senior pacer was sidelined for several months due to a back injury and was also forced to miss the Asia Cup 2022. He made his return in India's recently concluded home T20I series against Australia.

BUmrah was expected to feature in the T20I series opener against South Africa on Wednesday (September 28) but had to skip the clash due to a niggle. The bowler could now be out of action for at least four months due to his stress fracture injury.

PTI reporter Kushan Sarkar shared a post on Twitter earlier today to share the latest developments regarding Bumrah's back injury. Sarkar stated that while the surgery could put Bumrah's participation in T20 World Cup 2022 in jeopardy, he isn't expected to undergo surgery.

He wrote:

"Breaking News: Jasprit Bumrah is out of World T20 with a serious back stress fracture injury. No surgery reqd but out for 4-6 months as per sources. He didn't travel with the team to Trivandrum."

Bumrah's injury has worried many Indian fans as he has been a standout performer for the Men in Blue in recent years. Several netizens took to social media to express their concerns over the speedster's absence.

Here are some of the reactions:

Bumrah isn't the only Indian player who might miss the T20 World Cup 2022 because of an injury. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had injured his knee during the Asia Cup, also won't feature in the crucial competition.

Mohammed Shami could be a frontrunner to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced a strong 15-member squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi are also expected to travel with the side as standby players.

As there is a question mark over Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the marquee event, Team India selectors could consider roping in Shami or Chahar as his replacement.

It is worth mentioning that the Indian board is yet to comment on Bumrah's participation. Prior to the first T20I against South Africa, the BCCI had revealed that the bowler had complained of back pain during a practice session on Tuesday (September 27).

Rohit Sharma and Co. are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23 with a high-octane clash contest against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

