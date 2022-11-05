T20 World Cup 2022: “Honestly, I would also not like to get out like that” - Ravichandran Ashwin on running out non-striker for backing up too far

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that he himself wouldn’t like to get run out at the non-striker’s end for backing up too far. He, however, added that no batter likes getting out, whether at the non-striker’s end or in any other form.

The topic of the non-striker’s run-out is bound to come up almost every time Ashwin is at a press conference, for obvious reasons. Despite the dismissal being made legal by the lawmakers of the game, the spirit of cricket debate over the mode of dismissal continues.

On the eve of India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe, the off-spinner was asked in a cheeky tone over whether he still had one eye on the non-striker while running into bowl. Ashwin replied:

"Honestly, I would also not like to get out like that. Just because I don't like doesn't mean I cannot get out like that. Nobody likes getting out, I do not like being knicked off, bowled, LBW, run-out. Likewise, I would also not like to get run-out at the non-striker's end."

On the spirit of cricket debate on the dismissal that refuses to end, the 36-year-old added:

"It is a form of a dismissal and it is legal. There are many arguments regarding that. Like with anything else in this world, people are going to have contradictory thoughts. Whether you want to do it or not, it is absolutely fine.

"It is good to know that some people won't do it, because you can run at the last minute and wait. It is good, people are going to come and say they won't do it, as a cricketer, I'll use that to my advantage," he stated.

During the match against South Africa, Ashwin stopped without delivering the ball to check if the non-striker was moving out of his crease. Not realizing instantly that the bowler had stopped, David Miller stepped out of his crease. However, Ashwin did not affect the run-out.

At the press conference, the off-spinner admitted that India have had a couple of poor games on the fielding front. He, however, asserted that all the players are working hard on that aspect of the game. He commented:

“Everyone is working hard and practicing to catch high balls and ground fielding. Everybody is putting in the hard work. On the game day, whether you drop a catch or what you do, is very important. We have had a couple of ordinary games, while we have also had a wonderful game against Bangladesh last match. That run-out (by KL Rahul) probably turned the game on its head.”

Pointing out that other teams have also had a tough time in the field, he added:

“It’s been a different tour to Australia. The weather has been very cold. It’s not only us that have put down catches. There have been teams who have been very good on the park, who have also dropped catches. That could be something to do with the conditions or the climate.”

The usually safe Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch in the game against South Africa, while India also missed a couple of easy run-outs, skipper Rohit Sharma being the culprit on one occasion.

“Nothing is straightforward” - Ravichandran Ashwin not expecting India to have it easy against Zimbabwe

While Team India are favorites to win their last Super 12 match against Zimbabwe, Ashwin opined that it is not going to be an easy game. Asked for his thoughts on the match, he said:

“Nothing is straightforward. No one win has come easy in this World Cup. In T20 cricket, the timelines are very little. If it’s not going your way, you cannot say that we will look after it later. You have to take the initiative and try and put the pressure back on the opposition.”

India have six points from four matches in the T20 World Cup so far. A win on Sunday, November 6, would confirm their berth in the semi-finals.

