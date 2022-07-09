"Is this all you can do Maxi?"- Rishabh Pant sends a message to Glenn Maxwell ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Rishabh Pant has sent a message to Glenn Maxwell ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Pant and Maxwell are two of the biggest power-hitters in the sport right now.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently uploaded a promotional reel for the T20 World Cup in Australia, which featured a giant size Glenn Maxwell. Rishabh Pant saw the post today and decided to reply with a reel of his own.

He remixed ICC's reel and said:

"Hey everyone! Rishabh Pant here. Thought I would check out some T20 World Cup content. I have got a big reveal coming soon. Wow! Look at Maxwell. He is looking bigger than normal. If you think Maxi is looking big, wait until you see who is coming up next."

In the caption of the Instagram reel, Rishabh wrote:

"Is this all you can do Maxi? Let me show you how it is done."

The reel has received a lot of attention from fans on Instagram. It has gained almost 100,000 likes and more than 500 comments in no time. Fans will be excited to see who is the next player to feature in ICC's promotional reels for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Rishabh Pant might be hinting at Glenn Maxwell's IPL teammate Virat Kohli

Rishabh and Virat Kohli recently played for India in an ICC World Test Championship match against England.

It looks like the International Cricket Council will continue to upload reels featuring the players who are present on the official poster for the T20 World Cup 2022. Glenn Maxwell represents Australia on the poster while former skipper Virat Kohli is the face of Team India.

It should not be a surprise if the next cricketer to appear on ICC's reel is Virat Kohli. The likes of Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Andre Russell and Shaheen Afridi are also present on the poster.

