T20 World Cup 2022: "Rohit's luck tax is unreal to be honest" - Twitterati react after Mark Wood is officially ruled out of the semi-final clash between India and England

England pacer Mark Wood will not play the crucial T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final contest against India at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10, due to injury. The right-arm bowler, who is a vital cog in the English squad, pulled up in training and was deemed unfit for the game.
The Durham speedster has spearheaded England's pace bowling attack in the tournament so far. He began the campaign with an impressive spell against Afghanistan and went from strength to strength with the venues aiding his bowling style.
His express pace was vital for the side in a venue where the dimensions are a key factor. He was poised to play a huge role in containing the in-form Indian middle order comprising Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.
Chris Jordan replaced Wood in the playing XI. Apart from the pace bowler, former No.1-ranked T20I batter Dawid Malan also missed out due to a groin injury that he sustained against Sri Lanka in the final Super 12 game.
Indian fans expressed their relief at the prospect of not having to watch Wood steam in. Here are some of the reactions from the social media platform:
"Dimensions are different, we will have to adapt" - England captain Jos Buttler
England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Adelaide Oval. Interestingly enough, no team has won a T20I contest at the venue after winning the toss.
Phil Salt and Chris Jordan have been drafted into the playing XI in place of the injured duo of Wood and Malan. Buttler said during the toss in the middle:
"We're going to bowl first. (Mood in the camp?) Excitement. It's going to be a fantastic atmosphere, one of the great grounds in the world. The dimensions are a little bit different and we have to adapt accordingly.
"Two changes - Dawid Malan and Mark Wood miss out with injuries, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan come in. Looks a good wicket and I expect it to stay the same throughout the whole game."
Ben Stokes has taken the new ball for England, with India's out-of-sorts opening pair Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to get things started.
Who will win the semi-final encounter between India and England at the Adelaide Oval? Let us know what you think.
Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.
Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov?
IND
ENG
193 votes