T20 World Cup 2022: "Rohit's luck tax is unreal to be honest" - Twitterati react after Mark Wood is officially ruled out of the semi-final clash between India and England

England pacer Mark Wood will not play the crucial T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final contest against India at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10, due to injury. The right-arm bowler, who is a vital cog in the English squad, pulled up in training and was deemed unfit for the game.

The Durham speedster has spearheaded England's pace bowling attack in the tournament so far. He began the campaign with an impressive spell against Afghanistan and went from strength to strength with the venues aiding his bowling style.

His express pace was vital for the side in a venue where the dimensions are a key factor. He was poised to play a huge role in containing the in-form Indian middle order comprising Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Chris Jordan replaced Wood in the playing XI. Apart from the pace bowler, former No.1-ranked T20I batter Dawid Malan also missed out due to a groin injury that he sustained against Sri Lanka in the final Super 12 game.

Indian fans expressed their relief at the prospect of not having to watch Wood steam in. Here are some of the reactions from the social media platform:

King Bambaata @KBambaata

#INDvsENG Kahi ICC ne to nahi Mark wood ka pair toda he tu nahi khelega Kahi ICC ne to nahi Mark wood ka pair toda he tu nahi khelega #INDvsENG

Jahir-ul @Zuheb_786

Or else there is something that English had seen in Adelaide pitch but not Indians.



#T20WorldCup

#INDvsENG #MarkWood 's injury has forced England to bowl first after winning the toss.Or else there is something that English had seen in Adelaide pitch but not Indians. #MarkWood's injury has forced England to bowl first after winning the toss.Or else there is something that English had seen in Adelaide pitch but not Indians.#T20WorldCup#INDvsENG

Rags @Rags2riches1212 Can’t see us winning this without Mark Wood Can’t see us winning this without Mark Wood

Udit @udit_buch I have this reverse feeling that Mark Wood would have been better for us. Kohli and SKY might have enjoyed him I have this reverse feeling that Mark Wood would have been better for us. Kohli and SKY might have enjoyed him

Ben O'Hare @manxben4 @johnwright15 It’s hard to see how Mark Wood can have any type of future in any cricket format other than occasional T20/The Hundred. @johnwright15 It’s hard to see how Mark Wood can have any type of future in any cricket format other than occasional T20/The Hundred.

KHATI AXOMIYA @AxomiyaKhati @pran_en 180+ should be an ideal score. Then our bowlers can do the trick. Also their main bowler Mark Wood is not playing. We need that 10-15 runs cushion! @pran_en 180+ should be an ideal score. Then our bowlers can do the trick. Also their main bowler Mark Wood is not playing. We need that 10-15 runs cushion!

Jon H @127J_H There are hundreds of tweets right now that say some variation of “Mark Wood missing for England is a huge blow”.



One or two of them then say “Dawid Malan is also out of the game.” There are hundreds of tweets right now that say some variation of “Mark Wood missing for England is a huge blow”.One or two of them then say “Dawid Malan is also out of the game.”

🇦🇷 AjithSadha 🇦🇷 @AjithSadha Rohit's luck tax is unreal to be honest.. No Dawid Malan & Mark Wood for England.. Now our both batting & bowling line-up looks much stronger than England.. We should win this game easily.. It's our game to lose now.. No execuses.. Go India Rohit's luck tax is unreal to be honest.. No Dawid Malan & Mark Wood for England.. Now our both batting & bowling line-up looks much stronger than England.. We should win this game easily.. It's our game to lose now.. No execuses.. Go India 🔥

John Wright @johnwright15 #INDvsENG #T20WC2022 England fast bowling injury record over the last few years is unrelenting. Rotation of players clearly doesn’t solve the issue #markwood England fast bowling injury record over the last few years is unrelenting. Rotation of players clearly doesn’t solve the issue #markwood #INDvsENG #T20WC2022

Chris Ford @modboyfordy @MAWood33 not fit, misses one of biggest matches of his career and still belting out the national anthem with his team mates before it. Proper bloke. #INDvsENG @MAWood33 not fit, misses one of biggest matches of his career and still belting out the national anthem with his team mates before it. Proper bloke. #INDvsENG

Pak Bean @_msagheer Alien 👽Musk @kuchnhihotayar



#INDvsENG Mark Wood Out due to injury at a wrong wrong stage of tournament. Mark Wood Out due to injury at a wrong wrong stage of tournament. #INDvsENG Mark Wood Bahir hay ye issue nahi , Replacement Chris Jordan hy ye issue hy twitter.com/kuchnhihotayar… Mark Wood Bahir hay ye issue nahi , Replacement Chris Jordan hy ye issue hy twitter.com/kuchnhihotayar…

Jack @jackrat21 Mark wood injured again and ruled out today?! Our fast bowlers must be made of glass how the actual fuck do the modern day quicks spend more time injured than they do playing than the Olden day fast bowlers when I’m told they’re fitter now days and bowl no where near as much?🙃🥴 Mark wood injured again and ruled out today?! Our fast bowlers must be made of glass how the actual fuck do the modern day quicks spend more time injured than they do playing than the Olden day fast bowlers when I’m told they’re fitter now days and bowl no where near as much?🙃🥴

Rex Clementine @RexClementine England will miss Mark Wood. Been a while since England had world’s quickest bowler. So much energy and not much aggression. Too sweet to be a fast bowler. England will miss Mark Wood. Been a while since England had world’s quickest bowler. So much energy and not much aggression. Too sweet to be a fast bowler.

"Dimensions are different, we will have to adapt" - England captain Jos Buttler

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Adelaide Oval. Interestingly enough, no team has won a T20I contest at the venue after winning the toss.

Phil Salt and Chris Jordan have been drafted into the playing XI in place of the injured duo of Wood and Malan. Buttler said during the toss in the middle:

"We're going to bowl first. (Mood in the camp?) Excitement. It's going to be a fantastic atmosphere, one of the great grounds in the world. The dimensions are a little bit different and we have to adapt accordingly.

"Two changes - Dawid Malan and Mark Wood miss out with injuries, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan come in. Looks a good wicket and I expect it to stay the same throughout the whole game."

Ben Stokes has taken the new ball for England, with India's out-of-sorts opening pair Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to get things started.

Who will win the semi-final encounter between India and England at the Adelaide Oval? Let us know what you think.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov? IND ENG 193 votes