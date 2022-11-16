T20 World Cup 2022: "Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are huge names, they know exactly how to talk to players" - Mohammad Kaif

Former batter Mohammad Kaif feels that Team India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid are adept at making players realize their value to the side as well as explaining their absence from the playing XI, if not selected.

Yuzvendra Chahal was among a select few members of the squad who did not receive a single opportunity at the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022.

The team persisted with an approach comprising multiple finger-spinner1s, leaving the leg-spinner on the sidelines over the course of the entire tournament.

Noting that Rohit and Dravid know how to handle the players in terms of their development and role in the team, Kaif told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interaction:

"Rohit Sharma is not a new captain, he knows what his best playing XI is. We are thinking that not playing Chahal was a mistake, but we have to realize that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are huge names, they know exactly how to talk to players, how to improve them, and when to play them."

Apart from Chahal, another player whose absence was questioned was wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Many felt that the inclusion of a left-handed batter in the batting order would reap the benefits.

The Delhi-born player was eventually drafted into the side for the team's final two matches, replacing veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik in the process.

"Yuzvendra Chahal must be upset on the inside" - Mohammad Kaif on the leg-spinner being benched throughout the tournament

The Haryana-born leg-spinner's peers enjoyed bowling on the large boundaries on offer in Australia and had a lasting impact on their respective sides.

Even in the semi-final contest against England, the Men in Blue were constantly on the backfoot trying to tackle the leg-spin of Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone.

Claiming that Chahal would be distraught at having failed to make an appearance despite entering the tournament in good rhythm and form, Kaif said:

"Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are knowledgeable about this format. When it comes to the player, all he can do is wait."

Kaif added:

"Yuzvendra Chahal must be upset on the inside, he knows the significance of the World Cup. He was groomed for around six months, he was in good form as well."

The leg-spinner has been named in the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand. The tour will start on November 18 with the first T20I at the Wellington Regional Ground.

