T20 World Cup 2022: “Self-confident young guy with a big broad smile” - Andy Flower shares his experience of working with Arshdeep Singh at Punjab Kings 

Describing Team India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh as a self-confident young guy with a big broad smile, former Punjab Kings (PBKS) coach Andy Flower has stated that his potential has always been evident.

Having made his international debut as recently as July this year, Arshdeep has taken the T20 World Cup 2022 by storm with his terrific bowling performances. In five matches, he has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 14.10. The 23-year-old has impressed both with the new ball and at the death.

Arshdeep first came to prominence after tasting success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Punjab franchise. Flower, who worked with the young pacer during his coaching stint with PBKS, shared his thoughts on Team India’s new pace sensation. He told ESPNcricinfo:

“The world has known less about Arshdeep. I had the pleasure of being in his company when I was with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and he was a youngster coming through. You could always see his potential, not only in his physicality and what he could deliver with the ball, but in his attitude - a very self-confident young guy but in a nice way, with a big broad smile. He is always cheeky in the dressing room.”

In 18 T20Is so far, Arshdeep has picked up 29 wickets at an average of 17.82 and an economy rate of 8.05. He registered figures of 1/9 from two overs in India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 win over Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 6.

“Arshdeep is a lot quicker than people give him due for” - Tom Moody

According to former Australian all-rounder and renowned coach Tom Moody, Team India are lucky to have both Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bowling department. He also opined that the left-armer is a lot quicker than people think. Praising the Indian new ball bowlers, he commented:

“In Australian conditions, they have thrived. They have swung the ball and it’s a real bonus for the Indian captain to have both left-arm and right-arm swing bowlers. Arshdeep is a lot quicker than people give him due for. He can bowl at 140 kph and he has got a lively bouncer. He is a very clever bowler with the skills to bowl at the end.”

Sharing his views on Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar’s performance against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday, former India batter Robin Uthappa opined:

“A good win. A good tick in the box. The opening bowlers, Arshdeep and Bhuvi, bowled exceptionally well. They set the win up from there.”

Bhuvneshwar (1/11) dismissed Wesley Madhevere with the first ball of the innings, while Arshdeep cleaned up Regis Chakabva for a duck.

