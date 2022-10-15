T20 World Cup 2022: "Selfie time"- Captains of all 16 teams pose for a 'groufie' 

Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) organized a photoshoot on Saturday, October 15, involving all the captains of the 16 participating teams in Melbourne. The skippers enjoyed the event and also interacted with their counterparts in the process.

After the session, all the captains posed for a 'groufie', which was clicked by Australian skipper Aaron Finch.

The ICC gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing the photograph on its official Instagram handle with the caption:

During the event, the skippers also celebrated Pakistan captain Babar Azam's 28th birthday and then interacted with the media personnel.

"I had no understanding what it is like to be part of the World Cup until we won it" - Rohit Sharma reminisces about India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph

Speaking at a press conference organized by the ICC ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma reminisced about India's title-winning campaign at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

The tournament was Rohit's launching pad in international cricket as he played a couple of match-defining knocks to assist India's cause. The Indian captain shed light on the evolution and journey from those days and said:

"It's been a long time, since 2007. When I was picked for the World Cup, I literally didn't go with any expectations. I just wanted to enjoy, that was my first-ever World Cup. I had no understanding what it is like to be part of the World Cup until we won it.

"From there, till now, it's been a long journey. The game has evolved so much. You can see the difference in how it is played now compared to what it was in 2007."

Rohit added:

"140-150 was a good score back then. Now, teams try to reach there in 14-15 overs. Teams take risk without worrying about the result now. That's something our team is also trying to do."

The 2022 T20 World Cup will commence on Sunday, October 16, with the qualifying round match between Sri Lanka and Namibia at the Simonds Stadium in Victoria.

India will start their campaign against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

