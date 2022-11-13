T20 World Cup 2022: “If you want to become heroes” - Shoaib Akhtar throws a challenge to Pakistan team after their loss to England in final

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has challenged the Pakistan cricket team, asking them to win the ODI World Cup in India next year. He urged the players to pick themselves up after their loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, November 13, and go all out to capture the trophy in India in 2023.

Pakistan went down to England by five wickets in the summit clash of this year’s T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Sent in to bat after losing the toss, they only managed 137/8 on the board in their 20 overs. England chased down the total in 19 overs.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s defeat, the 'Rawalpindi Express' urged the players to put behind the disappointment of the MCG loss and start preparing for the ODI World Cup in India in right earnest.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he gave a passionate message to the team and said:

“Next year, there is a World Cup in India. If you want to become heroes, lift the World Cup trophy at Wankhede Stadium. This is a challenge for you. Go and get fit. Pick yourself up and ensure that the next World Cup is ours.”

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be the first instance of India hosting the tournament solely. They hosted the event in 1987, 1996, and 2011, but on each occasion, they had other countries as co-hosts.

“You were nowhere and ended up reaching the World Cup final” - Shoaib Akhtar hails Pakistan despite loss

Sharing his thoughts on Pakistan’s defeat to England in the T20 World Cup final, Akhtar refused to be critical of the team.

He praised Babar Azam and Co. for overcoming a disastrous start and recovering to go all the way to the final. Akhtar commented:

“Well done Pakistan. You were nowhere and ended up reaching the World Cup final. You really played good cricket in the last leg. There is no need to criticize anyone. Playing the World Cup final is not a small achievement. And they haven’t got there due to luck. They have really worked hard and played well."

The 47-year-old reserved special praise for Pakistan's bowlers, claiming they played with a big heart. Akhtar concluded his thoughts by saying:

“Well done to Pakistan’s bowlers as well. You showed a big heart. Without you, Pakistan would not have reached the final. Shadab (Khan) was excellent; Shaheen (Afridi) was excellent. Well done to Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah as well.”

Both Afridi and Shadab claimed 11 wickets each, playing a stellar role in Pakistan’s amazing turnaround in the T20 World Cup.

Check here for the PAK vs ENG Live Score of the T20 World Cup final 2022

Poll : 0 votes