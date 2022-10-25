Salman Butt feels Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi might not be completely fit, given that he wasn't putting in any extra effort during the crucial T20 World Cup 2022 tie against India.

The former Pakistan captain suggested that players tend to give their all even if they are carrying a niggle in India-Pakistan matches. Butt opined that there could still be some issues with Shaheen's knee, given his underwhelming performance in the high-octane fixture.

The 38-year-old believes that Pakistan's medical team and their management could come under the scanner if the speedster gets injured once again. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"If there was any match in this whole T20 World Cup in which Shaheen would have wanted to put in all his efforts, it was the one against India. When you play a match of this magnitude, a player doesn't care if he has a slight niggle and goes all out.

"There must be something that may have hampered Shaheen. It means that he is still not a hundred percent fit. If he slows down or has to sit out in the upcoming matches, the Pakistani think tank as well as the doctors will have to answer a lot of questions."

Shaheen was sidelined with a knee injury for several months earlier this year. He made his comeback in the T20 World Cup 2022 encounter against India. However, the youngster failed to make a significant impact.

He failed to claim a single wicket against India and conceded 34 runs from his full quota of four overs.

"You cannot create a leader" - Salman Butt questions Babar Azam's captaincy

Butt also spoke about how many fans have been saying that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is still learning and will get better with time. He, however, claimed that one cannot learn how to be a good leader.

The ex-cricketer pointed out that a leader is born. Butt reckoned that the skill of making the right decisions cannot be taught. He added:

"You cannot create a leader and nor is there any training for that. Leaders are born. Making decisions and staying ahead of the opposition are natural traits which cannot be taught.

"Also, I don't buy the argument that Babar is still learning as the learning process isn't ending even after so many years. This is not the place where you learn and become a better captain."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Good fight shown by the boys



#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK India win the match in a last-ball finish 🏏Good fight shown by the boys India win the match in a last-ball finish 🏏Good fight shown by the boys 👍#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK https://t.co/aVKsd8dM8Z

Babar has been questioned by many for his poor showing as captain in the game against India. Several fans and experts also slammed him for going with just three fast bowlers on a seam-friendly track.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes