T20 World Cup 2022: “I don’t think anyone can stop Pakistan from winning now” - Inzamam-ul-Haq feels Babar Azam-led team is “unstoppable”

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has claimed that Babar Azam and Co. look unstoppable in the T20 World Cup 2022 and should go on to lift the trophy on Sunday, November 13. Inzamam made the huge statement after Pakistan thumped New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, November 9.

Pakistan came up with a terrific all-round display against the Kiwis to knock out last year’s finalists. Bowling first after losing the toss, Pakistan held New Zealand to 152/4. Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar then struck half-centuries as the chasing side got over the line in 19.1 overs.

Stating that the entire team deserves credit for their tremendous performances in recent games, Inzamam said on his YouTube channel:

“Pakistan looks unstoppable at the moment. Their bowling has been good right through the tournament. The middle-order started performing (in this World Cup), but the top-order wasn’t. Today, that also fell into place. Everything seems in our favor now. I don’t think anyone can stop Pakistan from winning now.”

Inzamam also hailed skipper Babar for keeping the team motivated even when it seemed they were on the verge of exit. Pointing out that it must not have been an easy task for the captain, given that he wasn’t leading from the front with the bat, the 52-year-old commented:

“Babar may not have performed as a batter in the earlier matches, but credit to him as a leader that he did not allow the team to crumble. Stats won’t tell you all this, but these aspects are also important.

"The boys gelled well even when it looked like they would not reach the semis. Saqlain (Mushtaq), (Mohammad) Yousuf and (Matthew) Hayden - the support staff - also deserve credit here.”

Babar overcame his poor form in the semis, smashing 53 off 42 and featuring in an opening stand of 105 with Rizwan (57 off 43).

“India-Pakistan final will be a big match in cricket history” - Inzamam-ul-Haq

While discussing Pakistan’s win in the semi-final, Inzamam also shared his thoughts on the similarities in the team’s campaign to that of the 1992 ODI World Cup.

While Pakistan beat England in the 1992 World Cup final, Inzamam is hopeful of an Indo-Pak final this time. The former Pakistan captain said:

“Lot of people are comparing this to 1992. Pakistan beat New Zealand that time as well in the semis. They faced England in the final in 1992. That could happen again. But I feel an India-Pakistan final will be a big match in cricket history.”

Pakistan will take on the winner of the second semi-final between India and England in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on Sunday.

