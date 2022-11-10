T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav departs cheaply; fans hail it as a pivotal moment for England

With Suryakumar Yadav being the second-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament, a lot of fans pinned their hopes on the swashbuckling batter. India had already suffered an early setback, losing KL Rahul cheaply in the second over as Chris Woakes drew first blood for England.

Thus, with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease, India hoped for a flourish from both their premier batters. However, Suryakumar Yadav failed to convert his innings into a big score after succumbing to an Adil Rashid delivery.

It was a massive wicket for the Jos Buttler-led side as they claimed the danger-man cheaply. It was a slow leg break outside off delivery from Rashid as Suryakuma Yadav stepped out, looking to make room. However, he ended up being too far from the ball to be able to hit it cleanly. It looked like he was trying to hit it over extra cover, but ended up slicing the ball much wider than he wanted, out to the sweeper at deep cover point.

Following the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav, fans took to social media to express the magnanimity of the wicket claimed by Adil Rashid.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya propel India to a competitive total

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli delivered with the bat yet again to take India to a competitive total of 168/6 in 20 overs. Despite India struggling in the first 15 overs, Pandya and Virat stitched 68 runs in the last five overs. Hardik smashed 33-ball 63 while Kohli notched up his fourth half-century. Chris Jordan managed to pick up three wickets for England while Adil Rashid was once again brilliant with an economical spell of 1/20 in his 4 overs.

Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The Three Lions made two changes to their starting XI. Dawid Malan and Mark Wood are out due to injuries, with Phil Salt and Chris Jordan replacing the injured duo. The Men in Blue, meanwhile, went with the same team that played in their final Super 12 game against Zimbabwe, implying Rishabh Pant retained his place.

England are currently batting at 63 for no loss after six overs. They need 106 in 14 overs and are the favorites for the final at the moment.

