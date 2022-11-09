T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav retains No.1 spot in ICC T20I batter rankings

In-form Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has retained his No.1 spot in the updated ICC Men’s T20I rankings for batters. The 32-year-old has been in great form at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

He played a scintillating knock in Team India’s final Super 12 match against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 6. Suryakumar was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 61 off 25 balls as the Men in Blue registered an emphatic 71-run triumph.

The right-handed batter has 869 rating points. Mohammad Rizwan (830), Devon Conway (779), Babar Azam (762), and Aiden Markram (748) complete the top five in the latest Men’s T20I batting rankings.

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka, who scored an impressive 67 in his team’s loss to England, has entered the top 10 of the batter rankings.

India’s prolific batter Virat Kohli is at No.11, while KL Rahul, who also scored a fifty against Zimbabwe, occupies the No.16 slot.

Wanindu Hasaranga replaces Rashid Khan as No.1 T20I bowler in the ICC rankings

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has replaced his Afghan counterpart, Rashid Khan, as the new No.1 in the ICC Men’s T20I ranking for bowlers.

Hasaranga took 15 scalps during Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign and was the leading wicket-taker at the end of the Super 12 stage. He signed off with 3/13 against Afghanistan and 2/23 against England.

In a stellar T20I career, Hasaranga has already claimed 86 wickets in 52 matches at an average of 14.48 and at an excellent economy rate of just 6.67.

While Hasaranga (704 points) leads the T20I bowling rankings, he is followed by Rashid (698) and Josh Hazlewood (690). Tabraiz Shamsi and Adam Zampa round off the bowling top five. England’s Adil Rashid has moved up to No. 8 following his Man of the Match-winning performance against Sri Lanka.

In the ICC Men’s T20I all-rounder rankings, Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams has entered the top 10. He occupies the No. 9 position, while fellow all-rounder Sikandar Raza has moved up to No. 4 from No. 6.

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan also made significant gains following his impressive performances with both the bat and ball. He has jumped 10 places in the all-rounder rankings and is now at No. 15.

