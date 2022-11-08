T20 World Cup 2022: Team India suffer major injury scare ahead of semi-finals; Rohit Sharma hit on the wrist during net session

Team India suffered a major injury scare in the optional training session after landing in Adelaide to prepare for their upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against England. Skipper Rohit Sharma was hit above his right wrist as he faced some regulation throwdowns.

The ball seemed to kick back from a length and hit him flush on the forearm. The Indian team's medical staff got to work right away to assess the damage.

Following the medical team's initial diagnosis, Rohit returned to the crease to continue his net session. However, he was in distress as he attempted to bat and resume his preparations.

Ultimately, he chose to leave the session after only facing one ball but remained at the outdoor nets facility. He stayed back with mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton while applying an ice pack over the affected area.

Eventually, on a positive note, he ventured back into the nets following a 30-minute break and was seen batting without any discomfort.

The skipper has struggled over the course of the tournament, with his half-century against the Netherlands being his only claim to fame so far. His relatively poor form has led to a dismal tournament for India in terms of their performance in the powerplay with the bat.

Rohit Sharma was one of the three players to report for India's optional training session

The Men in Blue made their way to Adelaide for the second time in the tournament on Monday, November 7. Their first session after reaching the venue for the semi-finals was an optional one where the likes of Rohit, Dinesh Karthik, and Hardik Pandya attended. The trio faced throwdowns from reserve pace bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

Rohit and co. are scheduled to play against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval. The Men in Blue recorded a win over Bangladesh the last time they played at the venue.

Will Rohit Sharma's recent blow in the nets play a role in the team's campaign? Let us know what you think.

