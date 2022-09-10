T20 World Cup 2022: "Team management might tilt towards favoring Virat Kohli" - Reetinder Sodhi wants Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi believes Virat Kohli's sensational maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan might tempt the team management to give the erstwhile Indian captain a permanent opening role alongside Rohit Sharma.

Kohli initially took a bit of time to get himself set. But once he got his eye in, the 33-year-old unleashed an array of shots, showing glimpses of his vintage best. He also showed that he had the ability to hit big sixes and exponentially increase his strike rate towards the back end of the innings.

Speaking to India News Sports on Saturday, here's what Sodhi had to say about how the Men in Blue can make the best use of Virat Kohli:

"Once Virat gets set, there will be no issues with the strike rate. So it is ideal for him to open the innings. He also has the ability to hit good balls for boundaries which is very crucial as an opener when it comes to facing quality bowling attacks. So after this performance, the selectors and team management might tilt towards favoring Virat Kohli for the opening position alongside Rohit Sharma."

"Best position for Virat Kohli is at No. 3"- Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim, however, was of a different opinion. Present on the same panel, Karim opined that Virat Kohli should continue to bat at No. 3 when the full-strength team is back as he has the experience of that batting position.

The former wicketkeeper explained that in the T20 World Cup Down Under, Team India will face better quality bowling attacks. So they need to use Kohli as a glue that holds the innings together, which he can be at No. 3. On this, he stated:

"Opening is definitely an option, but I still feel that best position for Virat Kohli is at No. 3. He has batted there for years and has also delivered some great performances. I also feel that in Australia, when you're facing bigger teams, if you lose a couple of early wickets, you will look at Kohli to provide you stability and take India out of that tough situation."

Karim also stressed the importance of players like Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to hold the middle-order and adapt according to the conditions:

"Opening in T20Is is a bit easier than batting in the middle-order. So you need versatile players like Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle-order who can adapt according to the situation. You need your most experienced players to bat in tougher situations."

Will Kohli open the batting against Australia in India's next T20I series? Let us know in the comments.

