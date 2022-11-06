T20 World Cup 2022: "The 'C' word is out again" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's exit from the tournament

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that South Africa choked again at the business end of an ICC global event.

The Proteas were defeated by the Netherlands in their final T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Super 12 game in Adelaide on Sunday, November 6. The loss in the must-win match eliminated Temba Bavuma & Co. from the tournament, with India and Pakistan qualifying for the semi-finals from the group.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about South Africa's unexpected loss giving a lifeline to Babar Azam's side:

"The upset that happened today morning was amazing. The team in green actually favored a team in green. Pakistan are through, no one thought that. South Africa have gone home, this is a sad story because the 'C' word is out again. South Africa has choked again."

Chopra added that Pakistan wouldn't have expected such a favor before their game against Bangladesh at the same venue. The former India opener observed:

"Even Pakistan, when they would have left the hotel to play the match, would have thought that South Africa would have already qualified. But that did not happen. It was a huge shock, South Africa is once again out."

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph Thank you South Africa. You've lived upto the 'c' word. Worked in our benefit.

Pakistan, now stay tight. Go on & win this. Thank you South Africa. You've lived upto the 'c' word. Worked in our benefit. Pakistan, now stay tight. Go on & win this. https://t.co/MCl1oz6ZHC

South Africa's defeat resulted in a straight fight between Pakistan and Bangladesh for a semi-final berth in the second match of the day. The Men in Green defeated Shakib Al Hasan & Co. by five wickets to make the grade.

"They were eliminated in an unbelievable fashion" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's loss

South Africa failed to chase down a 159-run target.

While opining that Bavuma should have opted to bat first in a crunch game, Chopra was disappointed with most of the Proteas bowlers. He said:

"They were eliminated in an unbelievable fashion. They chose to bowl and not bat after winning the toss. I said you can choke while batting second but not while bowling second. Barring Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj, everyone else's bowling was ordinary."

The renowned commentator concluded by highlighting that none of the South African batters played a substantial knock in the run chase. He observed:

"When it came to batting - Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Temba Bavuma - absolutely ordinary. Markram got out and then Roelof van der Merwe held an amazing catch. Miller got out and Parnell was dismissed right after that. Klaasen was standing at one end and when he got out, the match was over."

Rilee Rossouw top-scored for South Africa with a 19-ball 25. They kept on losing wickets at regular intervals throughout their innings and eventually succumbed under the pressure of the mounting required run rate.

