T20 World Cup 2022: "The stars are aligning" - Fans manifest India and Pakistan going up against each other in final

Pakistan have advanced to the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 by beating New Zealand by seven wickets in the tournament's first semi-final on Wednesday, November 9.

Team India will join arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash if they manage to overcome the semi-final hurdle against England on Thursday, November 10. A number of fans have predicted that a repeat of the 2007 T20 World Cup final could very well be on the cards.

The prospect of India and Pakistan clashing in the much-anticipated final of this year's showpiece event has enthralled fans of both countries and has also taken social media by storm.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the same. Here are some of the reactions:

The Pakistani side showcased stellar composure in the crucial tie against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Men in Green restricted the Kiwis to 152/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bowl first.

Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's stunning 105-run partnership guided the side to a famous victory. While Rizwan contributed 57 runs, Babar mustered 53 runs in the knockout fixture.

India and England to compete in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma and Co. finished as table toppers in Group 2. They were the only side to secure four wins in the group stage of the competition.

They will take on Jos Buttler's England in the second semi-final of this year's marquee T20 event. The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

Both India and England have squared off on three occasions in the history of the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious twice, whereas England have a solitary win to their name.

The winner of the contest will join Pakistan in the all-important final of the tournament. The T20 World Cup 2022 final is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

