T20 World Cup 2022: "The stars are aligning" - Fans manifest India and Pakistan going up against each other in final

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Nov 09, 2022 06:19 PM IST
Pakistan are the first team to make it to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. (Pics: Twitter)
Pakistan are the first team to make it to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. (Pics: Twitter)

Pakistan have advanced to the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 by beating New Zealand by seven wickets in the tournament's first semi-final on Wednesday, November 9.

Team India will join arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash if they manage to overcome the semi-final hurdle against England on Thursday, November 10. A number of fans have predicted that a repeat of the 2007 T20 World Cup final could very well be on the cards.

The prospect of India and Pakistan clashing in the much-anticipated final of this year's showpiece event has enthralled fans of both countries and has also taken social media by storm.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the same. Here are some of the reactions:

The stars are aligning - if India win tomorrow, it's an India Vs Pakistan Final.It'll be one of the greatest ever nights in the history of sports!
If #India #wins tomorrow's #SemiFinals match, then it's going be an incredible day on 13th November and the fulfillment of dreams.It'll be one of the greatest ever nights in sports history!#India vs #Pakistan #FINAL in this #T20Iworldcup2022 #TeamIndia #match2022#ViratKohli
Alexa, play Pakistan vs India 💚Congratulations Pakistan 💚#BabarAzam𓃵 Pak vs NZ https://t.co/O1ZndZDLH1
If India wins tommorow semifinal match then it's going be incredible day on 13th November and fulfilled of dreams -India vs Pakistan final in this T20 World Cup 2022.!!#indiaVsPakistan 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇰@imVkohli
It looks like this love story never ends! Both will meet again @ MCG on Sunday! #cricketdating #indiaVsPakistan #ViratKohli𓃵 #BabarAzam𓃵 #T20Iworldcup2022 https://t.co/EUA8VpxuTf
Supporting India for tomorrow becauseIndia vs Pakistan >> any other match
To phir hujaye Pakistan vs India Final?#PakistanCricket #T20Iworldcup2022
Get ready guys for Pakistan vs India final #T20Iworldcup2022
I'm praying for India vs Pakistan final. Will be fun!! 👏 #INDvsPAK#T20Iworldcup2022#T20WorldCup2022
Manifesting India vs Pakistan final.
The stage is set for a Pakistan Vs India World Cup Final!! Pakistan did their part!!#IndVsEng #T20WorldCup2022
@shoaib100mph First of all sorry for so many illogical comments by my fellow countrymen as a cricketFan i always am really happy forPakistan because if India wins tomorrow it’s gonna be India vs Pakistan final and who doesn’t want see that the atmosphere in the stadium that vibe is next level

The Pakistani side showcased stellar composure in the crucial tie against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Men in Green restricted the Kiwis to 152/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bowl first.

Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's stunning 105-run partnership guided the side to a famous victory. While Rizwan contributed 57 runs, Babar mustered 53 runs in the knockout fixture.

India and England to compete in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma and Co. finished as table toppers in Group 2. They were the only side to secure four wins in the group stage of the competition.

They will take on Jos Buttler's England in the second semi-final of this year's marquee T20 event. The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

Touchdown Adelaide 📍#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/absGUDySIK

Both India and England have squared off on three occasions in the history of the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious twice, whereas England have a solitary win to their name.

The winner of the contest will join Pakistan in the all-important final of the tournament. The T20 World Cup 2022 final is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.

