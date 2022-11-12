T20 World Cup 2022: "The workload word should be removed from Indian cricket's dictionary" - Sunil Gavaskar on players getting rested ahead of the tournament

Sunil Gavaskar believes workload management should not come into the picture for the game's shortest format.

India were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022 after being handed a 10-wicket mauling by England in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10. While the Men in Blue played a plethora of preparatory T20Is ahead of the tournament, frequent personnel changes in those games drew criticism from many cricket experts.

During a discussion on Aaj Tak, Gavaskar was asked about his views on the frequent changes in India's side heading into the tournament. He replied:

"There shouldn't be too many changes in the team if you have to win a multi-nation tournament going ahead. I feel the workload word should be removed from Indian cricket's dictionary."

While acknowledging that he hasn't played any T20 cricket, Gavaskar reckons bowling four overs shouldn't be too much exertion. The former Indian skipper observed:

"I don't think there is that much workload in T20s. I don't have the experience, I haven't played T20s. If you are going to bowl four overs and then you talk about workload after that, how will your rhythm get created?"

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, India's new-ball pair at the T20 World Cup, were rested for the T20I series against South Africa and Australia, respectively, ahead of the T20 World Cup. Mohammad Shami, who hadn't played a T20I since last year's World Cup, missed both series after testing positive for COVID-19.

"How will you get your rhythm?" - Sunil Gavaskar

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma failed to stitch together a substantial partnership.

Gavaskar added that frequent team changes don't allow players to gel together. He stated:

"The workload word should never come when you are playing for India, for your country. You are changing the teams because of that workload only. So how will you get your rhythm? A combination has to be created."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by pointing out that players need to work in unison in both the batting and bowling departments. He elaborated:

"If I am an opening batter and if my partner changes after every two matches, how will I develop the understanding? A combination is created in bowling as well. Bowlers also have to talk to the bowler who is going to bowl from the other end to develop a combination. How will it work out if you rest the bowlers citing workload?"

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma did not play a single T20I as a pair this year before the Asia Cup.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma did not play a single T20I as a pair this year before the Asia Cup. While it was partly due to the former's injury, the team management even tried a settled middle-order batter like Suryakumar Yadav at the top of the order in the T20I series against the West Indies, instead of looking for another option as an opener.

