T20 World Cup 2022: "They want to ensure India reach the semi-finals at any cost" - Shahid Afridi accuses ICC of being partial towards the Men in Blue

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes that the International Cricket Council (ICC) wants to ensure that Team India make the cut for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

During a discussion on Samaa TV, Afridi pointed out how the match between India and Bangladesh resumed quickly after a rain-enforced break, despite the wet outfield on Wednesday, November 2. He noted that Shakib Al Hasan was also seen explaining the same to the umpires, but to no avail.

Questioning the integrity of the officials, the 42-year-old highlighted how the same umpires officiated during India's clash against Pakistan. He suggested that even though they made some controversial calls during both fixtures, they would still be awarded by the ICC.

He remarked:

"Shakib Al Hasan said the same thing and it was shown on the screen as well. You saw the ground how wet it was. But I feel that the ICC is somewhat inclined towards India.

"They want to ensure that India reach the semi-finals at any cost. The umpires were also the same who officiated the India vs Pakistan game. The world knows they will get the best umpire award."

Notably, Bangladesh had a flying start to their run chase in pursuit a stiff total of 184 against Rohit Sharma and Co. Opener Litton Das' scintalting 60-run knock off 27 deliveries propelled them to pole position in the crucial encounter.

They were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score when rain interupped the contest. When the game resumed after a brief halt, a revised target of 151 was set in16 overs.

"The fight shown by Bangladesh was brilliant" - Shahid Afridi on Shakib Al Hasan-led side's efforts against India

The Indian bowlers staged a turnaround after the rain-break against Bangladesh, picking up wickets at regular intervals to swing the pendulum back in their favor.

Das had to take the long walk back after being run out thanks to a brilliant direct hit by KL Rahul. After the swashbuckler's departure, it was all downhill from there for Bangladesh.

Afridi went on to say that regardless of what transpired, the side could have still gone on to clinch victory had they not lost too many wickets soon after the resumption. He added:

"I know what happened. Given the amount of rain that happened, the game resumed immediately after the break. It is very evident that that ICC, then India playing, then the pressure that comes with it, there are many factors involved but Litton's batting was amazing.

"He played positive cricket. After six overs, we felt that if Bangladesh didn't lose wickets for another 2-3 overs, they would have won the match. Overall, the fight shown by Bangladesh was brilliant."

India ultimately won the closely fought battle by five runs. Following the win, they have now moved to the top of the standings in Group 2 with six points from four fixtures. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are fourth with four points from as many appearances.

