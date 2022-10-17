T20 World Cup 2022: Today's weather report in Brisbane for IND vs AUS warm-up match

India will lock horns with Australia in their first official warm-up game in Brisbane on Monday, October 17, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue will hope to put things back on track after a shocking defeat in their last practice game against Western Australia.

All eyes will be on Mohammed Shami, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad. The veteran pacer, who recently joined the squad in Brisbane, last played a T20I in the previous edition of the showpiece event in Dubai last year.

The Indian think tank will also want the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, among others, to get some batting practice before their all-important game against Pakistan on October 23.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Channels for the matches in T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow:



IND vs AUS - Star 1, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada.



WI vs SCO: Star 2.



PAK vs ENG: Star 1, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada.



Australia, on the other hand, were rocked by England in their last home T20I series. The defending champions lost 2-0 in the three-match series. The last fixture was abandoned due to inclement weather.

The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways as they begin their final leg of preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India vs Australia - Weather update - Rain predicted

Temperatures will hover between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius in Brisbane on Monday. There will be significant cloud cover, meaning it will not be that humid for the players.

According to accuweather.com, there is a 20 percent chance of precipitation, meaning there might be some rain delays during the game. However, there is no chance of thunderstorms.

Speaking of the game, the toss has already taken place. Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and asked India to bat first.

Rohit and KL Rahul are opening the innings for the Men in Blue, while Mitchell Starc has started the proceedings with the ball for the Aussies. At the time of writing, the tourists were at 10/0 at the end of the first over.

