T20 World Cup 2022: Today's weather report in Brisbane for IND vs NZ warm-up match

India will face New Zealand in their final warm-up game at the Gabba on Wednesday, October 19, before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage begins.

The Men in Blue will be high on confidence after edging out the defending champions and hosts Australia by six runs in their first warm-up game on Monday, October 17. KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) scored half-centuries, while Mohammed Shami successfully defended 11 runs off the final over. He picked up three wickets upon his return to the T20I side, conceding only four runs in the only over he bowled.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to extend their winning momentum ahead of starting their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

New Zealand, on the other hand, lost to Pakistan in the final of the recently concluded tri-series at home. South Africa then beat them by nine wickets in their first warm-up game. The Kiwis were skittled out for 97 before the Proteas chased down the target in 11.2 overs.

Last year's runners-up will look to get into the groove against the Men in Blue before the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup gets underway.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup The @ProteasMenCSA take today's warm-up match at Allan Border Field by 9 wickets. Ish Sodhi the wicket taker. The team will play a second warm-up fixture against India on Wednesday at The Gabba. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3D3mjyA The @ProteasMenCSA take today's warm-up match at Allan Border Field by 9 wickets. Ish Sodhi the wicket taker. The team will play a second warm-up fixture against India on Wednesday at The Gabba. Scorecard | on.nzc.nz/3D3mjyA #T20WorldCup https://t.co/4ed6EBGb1R

Kane Williamson and Co. will lock horns with their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in their first game of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 22.

India vs New Zealand - Weather update - Rain predicted

Temperatures will hover between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius in Brisbane on Wednesday. It will be humid out there during the game, making it a difficult experience for the players.

According to accuweather.com, there is a 45 percent chance of precipitation, meaning there might be some rain delays during the game. However, there is no chance of thunderstorms.

Both teams, however, will want the full 40 overs of action, given that this is their final warm-up game before the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup commences.

