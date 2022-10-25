T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 Aaron Finch memes after his miserably slow knock against Sri Lanka in a Super 12 clash

Aaron Finch-led Australia got off the mark in the T20 World Cup 2022 with a comfortable victory against Sri Lanka on October 25, at the Perth Stadium.

Marcus Stoinis hit the fastest T20I half-century by an Australian in the chase, scoring it in 17 balls, to help them bag a win.

Sri Lanka batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Pathum Nissanka (40 off 45 balls) and Charith Asalanka (38) took the Lankan side to a decent total of 157/6. Meanwhile, it was a mixed bowling performance from the Australians.

Maheesh Theekshana then dismissed David Warner (11) cheaply and gave his side a good start in the second innings. Aaron Finch kept struggling miserably at the other end all the while.

Mitchell Marsh (17) also departed after hitting a couple of boundaries, with 60/2 on the board in 8.3 overs. Due to Finch's sedate knock, the required rate gradually went up, and Sri Lanka had a clear upper hand in the game. Glenn Maxwell (23 off 12 balls) took down his RCB teammate Wanindu Hasaranga and gave much-needed momentum to his side.

After Maxwell's dismissal, Marcus Stoinis played a blinder and destroyed the Sri Lankan bowling attack. He smashed bowlers all over the park and took Australia home in 16.3 overs. His blazing match-winning half-century also boosted Australia's net run rate.

All the while, Aaron Finch (31 off 42 balls) toiled for runs at the other end. However, his snail-paced knock did not have a detrimental impact on Australia's chances due to Stoinis's brilliance. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Aaron Finch reflected on his knock and said:

"My innings was unusual and poor. I couldn't hit the ball. The way we approached with the bat was fine. It was seaming a long way there, if we could get through that, it was important to set up the back end of the innings. Would have been nice if I had kicked on earlier."

Fans slam Aaron Finch for sedate knock against Sri Lanka

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between Australia and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. They were not pleased with Finch's sluggish knock and trolled him by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

Does Finch deserve a spot in the Australian T20I team? Sound off in the comments section.

