T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 Babar Azam memes after his sedate knock against England in the final

Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced the ire of fans after his sedate knock against England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field in the all-important summit clash. Mohammad Rizwan (15) and Babar failed to provide a brisk start for their side. Sam Curran dismissed Rizwan in the fifth over with just 29 on the scoreboard and gave England their first breakthrough.

Mohammad Haris (8 off 12 balls) came in next and tried to swing at everything but could not connect much. Babar Azam tried to anchor the innings at the other end by rotating the strike and running hard between the wickets. However, he failed to convert it into a big knock and got out.

Adil Rashid (2/22) deceived him with a wonderful delivery and dismissed him in the 12th over to deliver a massive blow to Pakistan. Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) played some aggressive shots to keep their side on track for a decent total. However, Sam Curran (3/12) and Chris Jordan (2/27) bowled exceptionally at the death and restricted Pakistan to a below-par score of 137/8.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Adil Rashid reflected on the action from the first innings and said:

"As a team, we've been doing well. It's a collective effort here. The team is happy with my work and that's all that matters. It was about trying to assess the pitch and the conditions. I looked to bowl the odd one slower which is my strength.

"(Key to the chase?) I think running a lot of twos and threes - long boundaries out there. If you had given us 137 we'd have been very happy. Hopefully, we'll get the job done."

Fans share memes after Babar Azam's sluggish knock in the final against England

Babar Azam's failure to score at a decent strike rate angered fans. They trolled him brutally on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes on the matter:

Adi @WintxrfelIViz Babar Azam without 40m boundaries of Karachi stadium



Babar Azam without 40m boundaries of Karachi stadiumhttps://t.co/pvpdDKT93G

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Red carpet walk for Bobby Badshah for his 32 off 28 in finals #ENGvPAK Cometh the hour, Cometh the man!Red carpet walk for Bobby Badshah for his 32 off 28 in finals Cometh the hour, Cometh the man!Red carpet walk for Bobby Badshah for his 32 off 28 in finals😍🔥 #ENGvPAK https://t.co/HO42LnnMMY

Hemank @Hemank_fpl Rohit Sharma 🤝🏼 Babar Azam Rohit Sharma 🤝🏼 Babar Azam https://t.co/3qtEJTgfDE

In response, England were 28/1 after three overs at the time of writing with Jos Buttler leading the charge for his side with the bat.

