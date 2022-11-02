T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny Bangladesh memes after a close defeat against India in Adelaide

Team India beat Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-truncated Super 12 contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-defining half-century.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest and posted 184/6 after 20 overs. KL Rahul (50), Virat Kohli (64*), and Suryakumar Yadav (30) helped their side to a healthy total with vital contributions. Hasan Mahmud picked up three wickets while Shakib Al Hasan scalped two wickets.

Litton Das (60 off 27 balls) got his side off to a sensational start in the chase. Das came out all guns blazing, taking the attack to Indian bowlers in the powerplay and helping his side accumulate 60 runs in six overs.

When the rain made an appearance, Bangladesh were 66/0 after seven overs. They were 17 runs ahead of India, according to Duckworth Lewis (DLS) at that juncture. After the rain subsided, the match resumed with a revised target. Bangladesh needed to score 151 in 16 overs (DLS).

KL Rahul produced a moment of brilliance soon after the resumption as he affected a direct hit in the eighth over to dismiss Litton Das, giving his side a massive breakthrough.

Bangladesh crumbled under pressure from there, leading to a middle-order collapse. Arshdeep Singh then held his nerves in the death overs and helped his side edge out opponents by five runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shakib Al Hasan reflected on the loss and said:

"It's been the story when we play against India. We are always there but we never get over the line. It was a great game of cricket. Everyone enjoyed it.

"Someone had to lose. (Litton Das) He's probably our best batter going around. The way we batted in the first six overs, it gave us the momentum and belief that we can win this game. Especially with the conditions on offer."

Fans react after Bangladesh's hard-fought defeat against India

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling contest between the two subcontinental sides in Adelaide. They expressed their reactions through engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Sagar @sagarcasm 1. Bangladesh before rain

2. Bangladesh after rain 1. Bangladesh before rain2. Bangladesh after rain https://t.co/hD8SUvjdke

Sagar @sagarcasm Arshdeep Singh to Pakistan and Bangladesh Arshdeep Singh to Pakistan and Bangladesh https://t.co/e9iLRGbUtM

Cric @Lavdeep19860429



#INDvsBAN

Pakistan and Bangladesh going to Airport 🤣🤣🤣 Pakistan and Bangladesh going to Airport 🤣🤣🤣 #INDvsBANhttps://t.co/2Ke1qjbKOn

Sagar @sagarcasm These worldcup run-outs will forever haunt Bangladesh These worldcup run-outs will forever haunt Bangladesh https://t.co/pLtA79umkU

Sagar @sagarcasm Bangladesh before and after the rain Bangladesh before and after the rain https://t.co/cmby2huE0o

Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ @pulkit5Dx

#INDvBAN Literally Every Pakistani to Bangladesh Team after loss Literally Every Pakistani to Bangladesh Team after loss #INDvBAN https://t.co/D0eTw0hqnt

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will now face Pakistan in their final Super 12 match on November 6.

