T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny KL Rahul memes after he chokes once again in a crucial match 

Team India opener KL Rahul once again failed in a crucial contest, leaving fans utterly disappointed. The Indian vice-captain departed for just five runs in the second over of the semi-final match against England at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10, in Adelaide.
England won the toss and opted to field first. The Indian openers failed to give their side a brisk start yet again, which was vital in a crucial crunch-pressure match like this.
KL Rahul began on a positive note with a boundary off the first delivery of the match. However, he departed in the very next over, edging Chris Woakes to wicket-keeper.
Fans were extremely frustrated to witness another poor batting performance from Rahul in a crucial match. They slammed him for the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also depart without significant contributions following KL Rahul's failure
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took their side forward with a 47-run stand for the second wicket following Rahul's dismissal. Sharma (27 off 28 balls) struggled during his stay at the crease as he could not get his timing right. He perished in the 9th over, trying to hit his way out of a slump.
Suryakumar Yadav (14) came in next and hit a couple of boundaries to inject some momentum into the innings. However, he also could not convert his start as Adil Rashid dismissed him in the 12th over to give England a massive breakthrough.
Adil Rashid (1/20) bowled a sensational spell as he successfully restricted the batter from scoring freely.
After 16 overs, India reached 110/3 with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya at the crease. India will need a big finish to put up a competitive total on the board.
