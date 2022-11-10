T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny KL Rahul memes after he chokes once again in a crucial match 

Team India opener KL Rahul once again failed in a crucial contest, leaving fans utterly disappointed. The Indian vice-captain departed for just five runs in the second over of the semi-final match against England at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10, in Adelaide.

England won the toss and opted to field first. The Indian openers failed to give their side a brisk start yet again, which was vital in a crucial crunch-pressure match like this.

KL Rahul began on a positive note with a boundary off the first delivery of the match. However, he departed in the very next over, edging Chris Woakes to wicket-keeper.

Fans were extremely frustrated to witness another poor batting performance from Rahul in a crucial match. They slammed him for the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #INDvENG KL Rahul chose the big stage to show his loyalty towards the academy...He gone to pavilion after scoring gorgeous gorgeous 5 runs off just 5 balls... Professor KL on fire KL Rahul chose the big stage to show his loyalty towards the academy...He gone to pavilion after scoring gorgeous gorgeous 5 runs off just 5 balls... Professor KL on fire🔥😍 #INDvENG https://t.co/mY4utMWa2y

Sagar Rathore @Sagarrathore_ How many overs KL Rahul likes to play?



Ans: How many overs KL Rahul likes to play? Ans: https://t.co/7BgeEhyoSN

Vishal Verma @VishalVerma_9 #KLRahul Sunil Shetty to KL Rahul right now after watching him throw his wicket in an another high pressure important match for India! #INDvsENG Sunil Shetty to KL Rahul right now after watching him throw his wicket in an another high pressure important match for India! #INDvsENG #KLRahul https://t.co/Q0isJA26hx

Hariom Thakkar👨‍⚕️🩺⚕️ @hariom_0702



KL Rahul : India needs to win you to bat well in this must win game. #INDvsENG KL Rahul : India needs to win you to bat well in this must win game. #INDvsENG KL Rahul : https://t.co/b3aBMFOA8L

Vishal Verma @VishalVerma_9

#INDvsENG #KLRahul KL Rahul when you ask him to score in an important and high pressure game for Indian cricket team. KL Rahul when you ask him to score in an important and high pressure game for Indian cricket team.#INDvsENG #KLRahul https://t.co/hkNfrykmL3

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also depart without significant contributions following KL Rahul's failure

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took their side forward with a 47-run stand for the second wicket following Rahul's dismissal. Sharma (27 off 28 balls) struggled during his stay at the crease as he could not get his timing right. He perished in the 9th over, trying to hit his way out of a slump.

Suryakumar Yadav (14) came in next and hit a couple of boundaries to inject some momentum into the innings. However, he also could not convert his start as Adil Rashid dismissed him in the 12th over to give England a massive breakthrough.

Adil Rashid (1/20) bowled a sensational spell as he successfully restricted the batter from scoring freely.

After 16 overs, India reached 110/3 with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya at the crease. India will need a big finish to put up a competitive total on the board.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov? IND ENG 417 votes