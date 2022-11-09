T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as fans predict Pakistan will face India in the final after their clinical victory against New Zealand in the semis

Pakistan notched up a comprehensive victory over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, in Sydney. Courtesy of their seven-wicket win, they have now reached the finals for the third time after 2007 and 2009.

New Zealand batted first in the contest and could only reach 152/4 following a wonderful overall performance from Men in Green. Bowling was as effective as ever, but Pakistan stole the show in the fielding department by improving multiple folds from previous games.

Their batting linchpins Babar Azam (53) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) then rose to the occasion. They delivered magnificent knocks in the crunch contest to help their side storm into the finals. Youngster Mohammad Haris (30) also chipped in with a blazing cameo to complement the efforts of the senior duo.

India, meanwhile, will take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10) in the second semi-final of the tournament.

After Pakistan's victory over New Zealand, fans donned their creative hats and went on to predict that they would face India in the summit clash. A few also opined that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is making sure that the match between the arch-rivals comes to fruition in the finals.

Here are some of the best memes by fans regarding the same:

"I would like to play India in the final"- Pakistan's mentor Mathew Hayden after his side's victory against New Zealand

Pakistan mentor Mathew Hayden expressed his desire to see India take on his side in the finals on Sunday (November 13) at the MCG. He wants to see the two sides clash due to the intense rivalry between them.

Speaking after the conclusion of the first semi-final, Hayden hailed the pacers for their sensational performances in the tournament. He sent a warning signal to the opposition team that they will face in the final, saying:

"Tonight was very special. That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. I don't think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us in the final. It could be a truer surface and a nicer batting track in Melbourne. I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle."

Hayden added:

"The bowlers had to adapt to this pitch and bowl slower balls and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling consistently 150s. If Pakistan on their day turns up, they are unstoppable."

India beat the Men in Green by four wickets in a closely-fought battle in their first match of the tournament on October 23.

Do you think India can beat England in the second semi-final? Sound off in the comments section.

